Nuggets' Cameron Johnson returns from six-week absence

Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson returned to the court for the first time in six weeks in Saturday's 136-120 victory over the Bulls.

He scored 14 points in 27 minutes after starting the game at power forward. Johnson's return comes one day after the team announced that forward Peyton Watson will miss at least four weeks because of a right hamstring strain.

Johnson had been out since Dec. 23, when he suffered a right knee bone bruise and hyperextension. It was one of several injuries the Nuggets have dealt with this season, including extended absences for Nikola Jokic, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, Jonas Valanciunas and now Watson.

Jokic recently returned from a hyperextended knee and recorded his 182nd career triple-double, breaking a tie with Oscar Robertson for the most all-time.

The Nuggets were also without forward Spencer Jones (concussion protocol) in the win.

Acquired over the summer in a trade that dealt Michael Porter Jr. to Brooklyn, Johnson is averaging just under 12 points this season while shooting 43% from 3.

The Nuggets have held steady despite the litany of injuries and entered Saturday night's game tied with the Houston Rockets for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.