NBA legend Marques Johnson dunks for 70th birthday

Open Extended Reactions

For Milwaukee Bucks legend Marques Johnson, each birthday is another year to dunk.

Johnson, who turned 70 years old Monday, elevated off both feet and performed a one-handed dunk on his birthday.

The Bucks legend, who attended Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles, said the dunk would be his "last one" and dedicated it to his alma mater while wearing a Crenshaw baseball jersey.

Johnson then celebrated by singing a Crenshaw spirit song.

Still dunking at 70 years old!!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2CGYFac1Hd — Elder Marques Johnson (@olskool888) February 23, 2026

In recent years, Johnson has made a social media post dedicating his birthday dunk to a certain area of interest. For his 68th birthday, he dedicated the dunk to "all the snubs," citing Jacob Toppin falling short of a win in the dunk contest on All-Star Weekend and Beyonce missing out on the Album of the Year award at the Grammys -- a category she went on to win in 2025 for "Cowboy Carter."

Johnson, who was a five-time NBA All-Star, is a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Milwaukee selected Johnson with the No. 3 pick in the 1977 NBA draft, and he spent seven seasons with the Bucks. He also had stints with the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors.

In 2019, his No. 8 jersey was retired by the Bucks.