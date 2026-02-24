Coby White set to make Hornets debut Tuesday vs. Bulls

Open Extended Reactions

Coby White is set to make his Charlotte Hornets debut on Tuesday night against his former Bulls team.

The Hornets announced that White, who was acquired in a trade with Chicago on Feb. 4, has been upgraded to available and will play against the Bulls at the United Center. White has been sidelined for the Hornets since the trade while recovering from a left calf strain.

It's expected that White will come off the bench and serve as Charlotte's backup point guard behind LaMelo Ball, who is coming off a 37-point game in a win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night in which he made a career-high 10 3-pointers.

White, who spent 6½ seasons with the Bulls, was averaging 18.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds this season before the trade while playing in 29 games for Chicago. He shot 34.6% from behind the 3-point line for the Bulls.

White last played in an NBA game for the Bulls on Feb. 3.