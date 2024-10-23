Open Extended Reactions

Australia will need to win both games on home soil to have any chance of retaining the Constellation Cup after suffering another heavy netball loss to New Zealand.

The Diamonds were looking to level the series at one win apiece in Auckland after their 14-point defeat in Wellington, but they were again outplayed, losing 63-52 on Wednesday.

Grace Nweke starred for the Ferns. Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images

The world champions got to within seven goals in the final term, but the Silver Ferns kept their composure to seal the win.

Looking to mark Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich's 50th Test with her first victory on New Zealand soil since 2021, the game didn't go to plan, with the world No.1 side crashing to their eighth straight loss across the Tasman.

"A lot of the international games that I've been a part of, we've played overseas for a lot of them, so it's not like we're unfamiliar playing in enemy territory," Marinkovich said.

"It's something that we usually embrace and thrive on, and it's something that we've got to work out why we're not attacking the game as much when we're here (away from home).

"But full credit to New Zealand as well - they've really brought their energy, they're really moving the ball well, and they've got some really good structures out there that are getting good results."

Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke again proved lethal, slotting 47 goals from 51 attempts, but the home side's dominant defensive pressure was also key.

Goal keeper Kelly Jackson (nee Jury) gave Australian shooters little room to move, while the midcourt, led by Maddy Gordon, stalled their supply to the goal circle.

The Kiwis again got off to a fast start and led 17-11, extending the buffer to 33-23 by half-time.

In the first half Marinkovich changed every position on court apart from goal shooter Sophie Garbin and centre Jamie-Lee Price, even making the rare move of benching skipper and wing attack Liz Watson at the end of the first quarter.

However, the right combination proved elusive.

Like in the first game in Wellington, the Australians again won the third quarter, but it wasn't enough to make a significant dent on the deficit, with the Silver Ferns taking a 48-39 lead into the final term.

Goal attack Sophie Dwyer did her best to fire up her side, but the Diamonds were still guilty of uncharacteristic errors that cruelled their chances.

Dwyer added 12 goals from 14 attempts, while Garbin topped Australia's scoring with 30 from 33 attempts, shooting at 91 per cent.

Game three is in Perth on Sunday, followed by a Melbourne Test next Wednesday.

If the Diamonds manage to tie up the series, extra time will be played to decide the Cup winner for the first time, rather than goal differential.

Australia have only lost the trophy once in the past 10 series, going down in 2021, which was COVID-impacted with all four games played in New Zealand.

The past two series played have been all square, with Australia taking them on points, and Marinkovich said game three would carry the usual pressure.

"Every game you go into you obviously want to win and we want to be at our standards, no matter if it's two down or two up," she said.

"We obviously want to put a good game plan in place and win the last two and bring the last game into, obviously, that extra time there and take the Constellation Cup.

"We came here with a purpose to win on New Zealand soil and it's not the way it's gone ... (I'm) looking forward to what we can do in Perth."