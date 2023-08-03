It's hard to believe that it has been five years since the 2018 NFL draft. Two teams deeply impacted by that class -- the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets -- open the 2023 preseason in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday night (8 p.m. ET, NBC). Cleveland (No. 1) and New York (No. 3) each selected a quarterback at the top of Round 1, but neither of those passers are still on their respective rosters. With the benefit of hindsight, how would the Browns and Jets -- and the other 30 teams -- approach the 2018 draft today?

We asked NFL draft analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller to re-draft the first two rounds, projecting 64 new picks based on what we know now. Updated selections factored in positional value, team need and player performance through five seasons. The draft order below is as it was on draft day -- that means teams are picking in their original spots. No trades are allowed, and trades that happened on draft night are rolled back.

Will five quarterbacks still be selected in the first round, and does No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield still land in the first 64 selections? Which midround players enter the Day 1 picture? And which teams land an impact player in Round 2? Let's get started with the Browns, with Reid going first in our alternating re-draft (Jordan handles all the odd-numbered re-drafted projections, while Matt takes all the even ones.)

Jump to:

Round 1 | Round 2

Full list of all 64 picks

ROUND 1

Original pick: Baker Mayfield, QB

Reid's new pick: Josh Allen, QB