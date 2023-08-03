        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Re-drafting first two rounds of 2018 NFL class five years later

          Illustration by ESPN
          • Jordan Reid
            Close
            Jordan Reid
            NFL draft analyst
              Jordan Reid is an NFL draft analyst for ESPN, providing in-depth scouting on the nation's top pro prospects. Jordan joined ESPN in 2021 and also contributes to SportsCenter and ESPN Radio. He played quarterback at North Carolina Central University and then went on to coach there from 2014-18. You can follow Jordan on Twitter via @Jordan_Reid.
          • Matt Miller
            Close
            Matt Miller
            NFL draft analyst
              Matt Miller is an NFL draft analyst for ESPN, providing in-depth scouting on the nation's top pro prospects. A Missouri native, Matt joined ESPN in 2022 and also contributes to SportsCenter, NFL Live and ESPN Radio. You can follow Matt on Twitter via @nfldraftscout.
          Aug 3, 2023, 11:00 AM

          It's hard to believe that it has been five years since the 2018 NFL draft. Two teams deeply impacted by that class -- the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets -- open the 2023 preseason in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday night (8 p.m. ET, NBC). Cleveland (No. 1) and New York (No. 3) each selected a quarterback at the top of Round 1, but neither of those passers are still on their respective rosters. With the benefit of hindsight, how would the Browns and Jets -- and the other 30 teams -- approach the 2018 draft today?

          We asked NFL draft analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller to re-draft the first two rounds, projecting 64 new picks based on what we know now. Updated selections factored in positional value, team need and player performance through five seasons. The draft order below is as it was on draft day -- that means teams are picking in their original spots. No trades are allowed, and trades that happened on draft night are rolled back.

          Will five quarterbacks still be selected in the first round, and does No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield still land in the first 64 selections? Which midround players enter the Day 1 picture? And which teams land an impact player in Round 2? Let's get started with the Browns, with Reid going first in our alternating re-draft (Jordan handles all the odd-numbered re-drafted projections, while Matt takes all the even ones.)

          Jump to:
          Round 1 | Round 2
          Full list of all 64 picks

          ROUND 1

          1. Cleveland Browns

          Original pick: Baker Mayfield, QB
          Reid's new pick: Josh Allen, QB