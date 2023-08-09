Look ... anyone can take you through this summer's NFL quarterback competitions and predict how they'll turn out. In fact, I'm pretty sure I did exactly that a couple of weeks ago. But if you're looking for a real challenge, try predicting the 2024 quarterback landscape.

We have done this for the past couple of years, picking out a handful of teams whose long-range QB situations are in flux or in question and trying to forecast what they'll look like in the following season. Quarterback situations on the list range from complete question marks next year to just moderate uncertainty. In other words, if a team's quarterback is signed only through 2024 -- even if we expect him to get extended -- he's probably on this list. So just keep in mind that the answer to the question can be "status quo." It's just worth raising those teams because, well, weird things happen all the time in this league.

Let's get to it. We outlined 19 teams with at least some level of question mark at QB for next year and gave the most likely outcome and a long-shot possibility. Enjoy.

Current starter: Kyler Murray (injured)

Signed through: 2028