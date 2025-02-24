Open Extended Reactions

"We can be this year's Eagles." The mantra going through 31 buildings across the NFL as free agency approaches is built around imitating what Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman did last offseason to assemble a Super Bowl champion. While draft picks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean proved to be excellent additions at cornerback, the Eagles thrived by adding one of the best free agent classes ever in a single offseason.

Most teams will go years without landing a first-team All-Pro in free agency. The Eagles landed two in 2024 with running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Zack Baun. Barkley flourished in a much better offense alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts, while Baun moved from edge rusher to linebacker and exceeded the wildest of expectations. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who left the team in free agency the prior year, returned to the Eagles and picked off six passes. And former Jets tackle Mekhi Becton moved to guard and had a career year on the interior under offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Even amid a stellar class, Roseman had his misses. His biggest investment was at edge rusher, where Bryce Huff quickly fell out of favor and was a healthy scratch in the Super Bowl. Former Bucs linebacker Devin White signed a one-year, $4 million deal with $3.5 million guaranteed, but after he battled injuries in training camp, Baun's emergence prompted the Eagles to cut White before the start of the regular season.

Roseman had four of the best signings in free agency and two of the worst, which is a reminder of just how difficult the free agent market can be. Most moves don't work out. Landing the sort of haul the Eagles hit on a year ago happens once every couple of decades. Every team paying attention knows those risks. As the Eagles showed in 2024, though, the upside can justify the risk.

Over the next two weeks, I'm previewing the free agent market (the legal tampering period opens at noon ET on March 10) by going position by position and sorting players by tiers. It'll give everyone a sense of what the market looks like at each position, how teams will be competing for players and what the expected return for free agent additions should look like. I'll also include players who might become cap casualties, either before or during free agency, while passing along thoughts on many potential signings along the way.

Let's start with the offensive side of the ball (defense will come next week). And everything starts, naturally, at the most important position in sports:

Quarterbacks

Tier 1: Franchise players

Free agents: None

It's rare to see many franchise-caliber players at any position hit free agency these days. Last year, I listed only two players across all positions at this tier: Barkley and defensive tackle Chris Jones. They both ended up playing in the Super Bowl, as Barkley left the Giants for the Eagles, while Jones reupped with the Chiefs.

Tier 2: Pro Bowl-caliber starters

Free agents: None

You might notice there are two quarterbacks missing from this space who made the 2024 Pro Bowl. I'll get to them in the next two tiers.

Tier 3: Capable starters

Free agents: Sam Darnold, Vikings