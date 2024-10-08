Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles released linebacker Devin White on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Eagles signed White to a one-year, $4 million free agent contract in March in an effort to bolster a linebacker group that struggled in 2023. Things appeared to get off to a positive start for White, as he worked with the first-team defense throughout training camp. However, former Georgia standout Nakobe Dean came on strong at the end of the summer and edged White for the starting job opposite Zack Baun.

White was inactive for each of the Eagles' four games this season. He did not travel to Brazil for the opener against the Green Bay Packers as he dealt with an ankle injury. He was a healthy scratch for the next two games. White missed the last game at Tampa Bay because of personal reasons.

The Eagles and White came to a deal, a league source said, in which the team would release him now before the trade deadline (when he would be subjected to waivers) while he agreed to terms that could provide Philadelphia possible financial savings.

White, 26, played his first five seasons with the Bucs, making the NFL All-Rookie Team and receiving a Pro Bowl nod in 2021. He started 13 games last season and finished with 83 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

He dealt with foot and groin injuries throughout the 2023 season and was replaced in the starting lineup by K.J. Britt down the stretch.