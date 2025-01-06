Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs gained only 1 yard on his first six carries of the game, but all he needed was one big play to kick off a huge night for the former first round pick.

With 1:43 left in the first quarter, Gibbs exploded through the middle for a 25-yard rushing touchdown to give Detroit a 7-0 lead over the Minnesota Vikings.

The run marked Gibbs' 17th touchdown of the season, which tied Jamaal Williams (2002) and Barry Sanders (1991) for the most in a season in team history. Sanders was also in attendance and was introduced to fans at Ford Field during the game.

Near the end of the third quarter, Gibbs etched his name in the record books. His 10-yard touchdown catch from Goff with 2:30 remaining broke the tie with Williams and Sanders, helping Detroit take a 17-9 advantage.

Gibbs then added a third TD with 13:06 to play, this time on a 13-yard rush over left tackle to give the Lions a commanding 24-9 lead.

Gibbs wasn't done, however, and with 5:14 left in the fourth, the former Alabama star powered his way into the end zone -- with the help of some offensive linemen -- from four yards away for his fourth TD of the night.

The run capped a drive in which Gibbs ripped also off a 47-yard run to get the Lions in Vikings territory.