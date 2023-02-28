The Washington Capitals continue to unload players ahead of Friday's trade deadline, sending forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild for a 2024 third-round draft choice Tuesday.

Johansson has 13 goals and 28 points in 60 games with Washington this season. A solid two-way forward, he projects to take on a middle-six role for the Wild. He previously played for the organization during the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 campaign, when Johansson posted six goals and 14 points in 36 games.

Although Johansson's production has declined from his peak, he should add depth scoring Minnesota has lacked throughout the year. The Wild -- sitting third in the Central Division -- have been looking for a boost in that area before a potential postseason run.

The 32-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

Washington drafted Johansson in the first round (24th overall) of the 2009 NHL entry draft, and he spent seven seasons there, 2010-17, before the Capitals moved him to New Jersey. Johansson made stops from there in Boston, Buffalo, Minnesota and Seattle before Washington reacquired him at the 2022 trade deadline.

The Capitals are in a different position this March. The 2018 Stanley Cup champions are three points out of the Eastern Conference's second wild-card playoff slot, and GM Brian MacLellan has begun moving veteran players to stockpile more draft picks and prospects. Washington traded defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway to Boston last week, and others in the organization have drawn interest as well.

The trade deadline is 3 p.m. Friday.