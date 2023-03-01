The Washington Capitals re-signed defenseman Nick Jensen on Tuesday, giving the seven-year veteran a three-year extension worth an average of $4.05 million per season.

Jensen, 32, has notched 100 assists over his career, with 63 of those (along with nine goals) coming during his 4½-year Washington tenure.

After being selected by the Red Wings in the fifth round of the 2009 draft, the Minnesota native tallied six goals and 37 assists over 2½ seasons in Detroit before finishing the 2018-19 season in Washington following a February trade.

He has appeared in all 62 contests for the Capitals this season. Overall, he has played in 279 of a possible 289 games for Washington.