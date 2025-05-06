P.K. Subban discusses what it would mean for the Maple Leafs if they lost goaltender Anthony Stolarz to injury. (1:00)

TORONTO -- Coach Craig Berube said Tuesday that Toronto Maple Leafs starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz hasn't been ruled out for Game 2 of the second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Stolarz left Monday's opener after receiving an elbow to the head from Panthers center Sam Bennett in the second period.

Stolarz, who also took a shot off the mask early in Game 1, was knocked to the ice by the blow from Florida's bruising forward but stayed in the action for a few minutes. He eventually left after vomiting on Toronto's bench during a break in play.

Berube confirmed the 31-year-old was evaluated in a hospital Monday night but added Stolarz was at the team's practice facility Tuesday morning. The coach said he didn't know if Stolarz had suffered a concussion.

Stolarz, in his first season with the Maple Leafs, is a regular playoff starter for the first time in his career. He spent last season with the Panthers, backing up Sergei Bobrovsky, as Florida raced to its first Stanley Cup in franchise history. He is one of three Maple Leafs on this current roster who was also with Florida last season, including Steven Lorentz and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Maple Leafs backup Joseph Woll struggled in relief of Stolarz. He allowed three goals on 20 shots, and Toronto had to hold on for a 5-4 victory over the Panthers to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Toronto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.