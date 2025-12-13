Connor Bedard goes down during a last-second faceoff for the Blackhawks with an apparent shoulder injury. (0:27)

ST. LOUIS -- Chicago star Connor Bedard was injured on a last-second faceoff in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Friday night and will miss the Blackhawks' game Saturday.

With 0.8 seconds left, Bedard attempted to win the draw to give Chicago one last chance, but he was knocked down by Blues center Brayden Schenn. Bedard grasped at his right shoulder and immediately headed to the locker room, accompanied by a trainer, while his teammates remained on the ice and the bench.

"He won't play tomorrow," Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said of the team's game at home against Detroit on Saturday night. "I won't know more info tomorrow, so don't ask me tomorrow. At some point through the weekend, I'll know more, so I'd probably have more info come Monday."

Asked whether Bedard's injury would be only short term, Blashill offered few details.

"I'd hate to say that without knowing the information," he said. "Until we get the information, again, he's not going to play tomorrow."

Bedard ranked fifth in the NHL in points heading into the game, and he assisted on both of Chicago's goals in the loss. He now has 12 goals and 25 assists.

He was pushed into desperation mode when the Blues iced the puck and a half a second was put back on the clock. Blashill said he'd have to see the play again, but his initial impression was that nothing dirty occurred on the play.

"Honestly, I think it's a freak accident," Blashill said, "to be honest with you."