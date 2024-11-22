Six must-see clashes in the first month of the 2025 NRL season

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL draw has been released. So, to whet your appetite for the upcoming season, we've picked out six must-watch games from the opening month of action.

Round 1 - Sunday 2nd March 3:30pm (AEDT) - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

The 2025 season kicks off again in Las Vegas and the NRL has decided to showcase the four-time reigning premier Panthers up against perennial top 8 competitors the Sharks. It seems like every year the question arises over whether this Sharks outfit can go all the way to claim the club's second ever premiership, and every year they fall agonisingly short. Similarly, each year since they won the title in 2021, the question most asked about the Panthers is can they possibly do it again this year?

The ongoing loss of star players at Penrith hit a high point in 2024 with the news that Jarome Luai and James Fisher-Harris were departing. The Panthers have been able to battle on though previous player departures, but these two really are an intrinsic part of the heart and soul of the club. Will their replacements be able to slot in seamlessly and start the season off with a win over the Sharks? The Sharks will be keen once again to prove that they are serious contenders and what better way than knocking over the Panthers. Add to that all the glitz and celebration that goes on in Las Vegas and this is one game you cannot miss.

Round 1 - Thursday 6th March 8pm (AEDT) - Allianz Stadium, Sydney

The Roosters have undergone quite a few changes for the new season, with several big-name players departing and halfback Sam Walker still out with an ACL. The Broncos have new coach Michael Maguire keen to hit the ground running, with Brisbane fans looking for immediate improvement after the sacking of favourite son Kevin Walters. Broncos halfback Adam Reynolds will also be missing, so it will be interesting to see which team manages best without their star playmaker.

A Thursday night season launch for the Roosters might not be ideal, but they will still expect a decent crowd given the quality of the opposition. Both teams enjoy ferocious contact in the trenches and sweeping attacking football out wide, so it should be an entertaining battle, one which will give a good early indication of how these two teams will fare in 2025.

Round 1 - Sunday 9th March 4:05pm (AEDT) - AAMI Park Melbourne

A new era has begun at the Parramatta Eels with coach Jason Ryles putting a broom through the club with the promise of returning the blue and golds to premiership prominence. And what a first-up test they face, running into the always competitive Melbourne Storm at home.

The Storm famously have not lost a first round match during the long reign of coach Craig Bellamy, so few people will be expecting an upset from the new-look Eels, but what makes this a must-watch game is that fans will be expecting a strong showing of pride in the Eels jersey.

The Eels were lucky to avoid the wooden spoon in 2024, and their fans are expecting much improvement under Ryles. They might not be ready for this clash, but they will need to compete. With Ryles a former assistant coach at the Storm, he might just have a few tricks up his sleeve to help them out. If the Eels somehow spring an upset, you can expect their fans to be queuing for grand final tickets on the Monday after.

Round 2 - Saturday 15th March 3pm (AEDT) - WIN Stadium, Wollongong

While the obvious match to watch in Round 2 is the clash between the Panthers and Roosters, I feel the need to mix it up a bit and go with another game which promises so much. The Dragons will be one match into their post Ben Hunt stage, with coach Shane Flanagan doing his best to re-tool the backline. They welcome aboard Clint Gutherson who will no doubt add a wealth of experience and enthusiasm at the back. He will also bring his referee diplomacy skills, no doubt constantly raising his concerns with the whistle blowers.

Gutherson will be up against one of the league's most enigmatic fullbacks in Latrell Mitchell, who, on his day is just about unstoppable. Gutherson won't have Mitchell Moses running the show for him at the Dragons, so it will be interesting to see exactly how effective he will be.

With Souths we will be witnessing the second game of Wayne Bennett's second tenure as head coach. We all know what Bennett can do with a side, but does he have the cattle to turn this Rabbitohs outfit into a premiership threat?

These two old foes will no doubt play with plenty of passion in this early opportunity to launch a successful season. With WIN Stadium packed and a cooling breeze blowing in off the ocean, it is a game well worth tuning in for.

Round 3 - Thursday 20th March 8pm (AEDT) - AAMI Park Melbourne

The grand final replay, in Melbourne, no doubt in front of a buzzing Storm crowd. Melbourne had their chance to end the Panther's reign in 2024, but just couldn't find their spark in attack. They will seek revenge against a Panthers side that is decidedly down on star power compared to their grand final line-up.

The Storm should have the advantage, but the Panthers are a formidable club, capable of plucking gems from their lower grades to throw seamlessly into their system. This should be an intriguing encounter, a true indication of whether the Panthers are heading for five-straight titles or whether the Storm will be the team to beat in 2025.

Round 3 - Sunday 23rd March 4:05pm (AEDT) - CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

One of rugby leagues' most bitter of rivalries, the Bulldogs and Eels have gone at each other from the start, culminating in the 1980s when both clubs dominated, collecting four premierships each. The Bulldogs have won two titles since, while the Eels battle on, still looking to add to their trophy cabinet.

The Bulldogs are on a crest of a wave under coach Cameron Ciraldo and Phil Gould, with a roster clean-up bringing the reward of a finals appearance in 2024. The Eels have only just started to paddle on their wave with new coach Jason Ryles stirring things up. They would love nothing more than to win this game at home, knocking some of the cockiness out of the Bulldogs, while proving to their fans that things are really on the improve.

It is guaranteed to be a game played with plenty of feeling and hopefully some fast, open, entertaining football.

