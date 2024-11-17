With the 2025 State of Origin series mapped out, there remains one glaring key announcement to be made: Who will coach the reigning champion New South Wales Blues as they head to Brisbane on May 28 to begin their title defence?

The role became vacant when last year's successful coach Michael Maguire informed the NSWRL that he would be taking up the head coach position at the Brisbane Broncos. The NSWRL is firm on not having a coach who has club commitments, and so Maguire's tenure concluded.

There is a long list of potential coaches in line for consideration including; Matt King, Danny Buderus, Paul McGregor, Brett White, Geoff Toovey and Michael Ennis, with former Blues coach Laurie Daley thought to be the early favourite.

Daley coached the Blues for 15 games between 2013 and 2017, with a 40% win rate, taking just a solitary series from four attempts. It has been widely reported that he would have to give up a lucrative media deal with TAB in order to take on the role again, while many feel this would indeed be a backwards step for NSW.

It was revealed last week that former Bulldogs head coach Dean Pay has informed the NSWRL that he would like to be considered for the job.

Dean Pay during his time as Bulldogs head coach. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Pay was one of the toughest forwards of his era, an absolute workhorse prop for the Bulldogs (108 games), Parramatta Eels (76 games), New South Wales (12 games) and Australia (10 games). He started his coaching career with several assistant roles before being handed the reins at the Bulldogs in 2018. Over the ensuing three years he managed a 33% win rate with a team of absolute strugglers. His replacement Trent Barrett only managed a 15% win rate over the next two years with a similar roster.

Pay has experience coaching Origin football, leading the New South Wales U20s team to five straight winning years between 2012 and 2016. He has the passion for the Blues jersey, the ability to motivate, and the depth of experience to be revered by the players. Surrounded by the right staff, Pay could well be the man for the job.

Dean Pay of the Blues takes the ball up as Geoff Toovey looks on during the 1996 State of Origin series. Getty Images

Another former Blues player with coaching credentials and a passion for the jersey is Geoff Toovey. Toovey played 16 Origin games for the Blues and considering his diminutive size, was lauded as one of Origin's most courageous competitors. As a coach he had an admirable 58% win record across 105 games with Manly. He need only show the players a highlight reel of his exploits in the Blues jersey to inspire them to run through walls for him.

McGregor played 14 games for the Blues and was one of the game's premier centres. He was head coach at the Dragons between 2014 and 2020 with a success rate of 46%. He was also an assistant to Fittler at the Blues for a couple of years. If interested in the role, it would not surprise to see him sneak in ahead of the others.

Matt King, Danny Buderus and Michael Ennis have all been in and around the Blues set-up as players and assistant coaches. King in particular has a reputation for being a very astute head coach of the future having honed his skills as an assistant to some of the greats, including Craig Bellamy and Trent Robinson.

Buderus has held the reins for the Blues U20s as well as being an assistant to Fittler over the years. He played dummy half during some of the Blues most successful years, knows how to beat the Maroons and is passionate about doing so.

New South Wales players celebrate victory in the 2024 State of Origin series. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Ennis has focused on his career in the media, but certainly has the playing experience and gift of the gab to inspire the team. It would seem to be a bit of a risk for the Blues to install him as coach with little, if any, experience with the clipboard.

White played eight games in the front row for the Blues. He has coached in the lower grades at the Raiders and as an assistant at the Titans. He was also part of the staff at the Blues under Fittler towards the end of his reign. He would seem to be an outsider for the Blues job at this stage.

The NSWRL have a tough decision ahead of them. Do they go back to Daley in the hope that his methods will be more successful against a Queensland side that lacks the brilliance that he faced during his last stint? Do they go for someone who has had first grade head coaching experience and has worn the Blues jersey with distinction; or do they look for someone similar to Maguire, a professional coach who has not necessarily made a mark as a player?

Despite the success enjoyed by Maguire and Wayne Bennett in the past, I think it is an advantage to have a former player who can share his own experiences and imbue his passion for the jersey. It is up to those in charge to decide which way they will go, but it is imperative that they choose someone who will ensure that the success of last year isn't washed away by Billy Slater's Maroons.