Ben Hunt has been handed a senior leadership position in his return to Brisbane by new coach Michael Maguire.

The former South Sydney mentor confirmed on Thursday that incumbent skipper Adam Reynolds, who he won an NRL premiership with at the Rabbitohs 11 years ago, would remain in charge.

Ben Hunt has made the switch from the Dragons to the Broncos in 2025. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Maguire will also rely on Pat Carrigan, Payne Haas, Kotoni Staggs and returning playmaker Hunt, who will form an official senior leadership group.

Hunt, who is back at Red Hill after leaving for St George Illawarra in 2018, will likely slot into the halves with Reynolds given five-eighth Ezra Mam's nine-game suspension.

Reynolds has been captain since arriving at the club four seasons ago.

"I feel like it's gone full circle with Madge; he obviously gave me my debut jersey and now, I'm a little older but he's still showing faith in me," he said.

"We've got a really strong group of senior players here, and having Hunty as part of that now is huge."

The leadership decision comes a week after the squad was tested by a three-day, police-style boot camp that players admit tested their limits.

"I've always said Reyno is a leader, and it's very clear to me that this group of players really enjoy playing with him, but importantly, for him," Maguire said.

"I've had a deep connection with Reyno for many years and am proud of his journey, and I know how hungry he is to keep leading from the front.

"The past few months has given me an opportunity to see the leadership styles we do have in the team, and I'm confident we've got the right pieces of the puzzle in this group.

"Everyone brings something different to the table in terms of the way they go about their business, that's what makes special teams."

"Everyone should be a leader at this club, from the youngest to the oldest, through our behaviours and our actions every day.

"That needs to be our mindset moving forward."