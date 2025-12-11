O'Farrell to return alongside sacked Tigers directors

Open Extended Reactions

Barry O'Farrell is set to return as Wests Tigers chair alongside his ousted independent directors after the joint-venture club's owners bowed to NRL demands.

In the latest bizarre twist following 10 days of Tigers turmoil, the Holman Barnes Group on Thursday agreed to invite back the board members sacked last Monday.

It came after the NRL urged the club's majority owners to reconsider their stance, after head office met with the sacked independent directors earlier this week.

The quartet of O'Farrell, Michelle McDowell, Annabelle Williams and Charlie Viola were on Thursday considering their options, but the majority were expected to return.

The Holman-Barnes Group hold the licence with the NRL for the Wests Tigers, while having a 90 per cent ownership of the club.

The NRL had been considering intervening in the situation for the past week, while making enquiries about the political turmoil.

The Tigers board is due to meet again on Monday, where its structure going forward is set to be high on the agenda.

Barry O'Farrell was sensationally ousted as a Tigers board member in March. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The situation is not expected to have any bearing on CEO Shane Richardson's decision to resign on Monday, with the veteran administrator not set to return.

Former Central Coast Mariners boss Shaun Mielekamp is expected to be announced as Richardson's replacement, in an interim role, by the end of the week.

Mielekamp, who joined the Tigers last year and took over as head of football in October, is also the front-runner to take the role on a full-time basis.

Outgoing Manly boss Tony Mestrov and former St George Illawarra CEO Ryan Webb are also considered to be other serious options.