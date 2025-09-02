With the NRL finals looming and the Cronulla Sharks looking likely to host an elimination final in the opening week, the debate is once again swirling around whether the smaller suburban grounds are an adequate fit for the big games.

Speaking on the sixth episode of ESPN's Boom Rookies with Grub podcast, former Bulldogs and NSW State of Origin star Josh Reynolds says that any advantage you earn for the finals, you have to take, and money has no real place in the argument.

"Sometimes it's not always about money, I get it, they want to make money, have more fans... but, you want it to be a fortress, get your tickets early," Reynolds said.

A general view of Shark Park. Matt King/Getty Images

Reynolds went on to describe his own experience of playing at Shark Park, something that was never pleasant for a visiting team.

"No offence Sharkies, it's a low ground to play at, if you don't play there a lot. It's windy, you don't know where the wind is going, swirling, copping abuse, just a hostile place, but that's what you want, hostility for a team when they come there.

"You don't want to go to a nice, fancy ground where it's neutral and there's a nice dressing shed, you want them to feel it, in the Sharks dressing sheds you're all close, you've got to watch people when they go to the toilet, it's weird.

"Playing there, you need every advantage. And the Sharkies fans don't travel, either."

The thought that the Sharks might move their elimination final to Allianz Stadium, where they would most likely play the Roosters on the Roosters' home ground, makes the argument even more ridiculous for Reynolds.

"Here you go boys, would you like anything else with that beautiful steak we just delivered?" Reynolds suggests the Sharks would practically be saying to the Roosters.

For the full video visit ESPN Australia's YouTube page.

