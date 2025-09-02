Open Extended Reactions

The NRL season draws to a close this weekend for all but eight teams. We are still not completely sure which of the eight teams will advance to the finals and in exactly what order. This weekend throws up some interesting contests, some with dire consequences and some with stars rested.

It all makes for a tricky tipping round.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, September 4

Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Deine Mariner 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Billy Walters 7. Ben Hunt 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Ben Talty 17. Jaiyden Hunt Reserves: 18. Delouise Hoeter 19. Fletcher Baker 20. Jock Madden 21. Va'a Semu 22. Gehamat Shibasaki

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Grant Anderson 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Josh King 11. Ativalu Lisati 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Joe Chan Reserves: 18. Marion Seve 19. Jack Howarth 20. Jonah Pezet 21. Kane Bradley 22. Lazarus Vaalepu

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Broncos will want to win this game to both cement their place in the Top 4 and to let everyone know that they will be competitive when the finals start next week. The Storm have second place secured, being 90 points ahead of the Bulldogs in the for and against column, but they haven't rested anyone for this clash, in fact Jahrome Hughes makes his return from injury. This could go either way, but the Storm will want to send a warning to any pretenders to the throne.

Tip: Storm by 8

PointsBet odds: Broncos $2 (+1.5 $1.90) Storm $1.80 (-1.5 $1.90)

Jahrome Hughes of the Storm reacts after a tackle. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Friday, September 5

4 Pines Park, 4:05pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Clayton Faulalo 4. Tommy Talau 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Corey Waddell 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jazz Tevaga Bench: 14. Joey Walsh 15. Caleb Navale 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Aaron Schoupp 19. Navren Willett 20. D'Jazirhae Pua'avase 21. Simione Laiafi 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Rocco Berry 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Samuel Healey 10. Tanner Stowers-Smith 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Leka Halasima Reserves: 18. Taine Tuaupiki 20. Kalani Going 21. Bunty Afoa 22. Edward Kosi 23. Luke Hanson

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: This is another game with huge implications, with the Warriors needing to find form and finish as high as possible up the ladder and the Sea Eagles going in with their entire season on the line. For the Sea Eagles to scrape into the finals they will need to win this by a huge margin and then hope the Rabbitohs beat the Roosters, also by a big margin. They sit two competition points and 82 for and against points behind the eighth placed Chooks. Regardless, they seem to be travelling a lot better than the Warriors.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 12

PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.50 (-4.5 $1.85) Warriors $2.60 (+4.5 $1.95)

Allianz Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Hugo Savala 7. Sam Walker 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Victor Radley 13. Naufahu Whyte Bench: 14. Benaiah Ioelu 15. Egan Butcher 16. Blake Steep 17. Siua Wong Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Salesi Foketi 20. Sandon Smith 21. Tom Rodwell 22. Makahesi Makatoa

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Jack Wighton 5. Tyrone Munro 6. Ashton Ward 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Sean Keppie 9. Siliva Havili 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Tallis Duncan 12. Jai Arrow 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Jacob Host 16. Cody Walker 17. Cameron Murray Reserves: 18. Euan Aitken 19. Peter Mamouzelos 20. Shaquai Mitchell 21. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 22. Lewis Dodd

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Roosters go into this game needing a win to ensure their spot in the finals. They sit two competition points and just 15 for and against points ahead of the Dolphins who face the depleted Raiders. The Rabbitohs, with Cam Murray returning from injury, would love nothing more than to win this and in the process help end the Roosters' season. If the Roosters are to be taken seriously as finals contenders, they will need to win this and win it well.

Tip: Roosters by 10

PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.27 (-12.5 $1.90) Rabbitohs $3.75 (+12.5 $1.90)

Saturday, September 6

WIN Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Hayden Buchanan 4. Mathew Feagai 5. Tyrell Sloan 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Jacob Halangahu 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Luciano Leilua 16. Hame Sele 17. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga Reserves: 18. Ben Murdoch-Masila 19. Corey Allan 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Michael Molo 22. Blake Lawrie

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Paul Alamoti 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Luke Garner 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Isaiah Papali'i 17. Matt Eisenhuth Reserves: 18. Daine Laurie 19. Mavrik Geyer 20. Riley Price 21. Luron Patea 22. Jaxen Edgar

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Dragons gave the Sea Eagles a bit of opposition at times last week, but did leak 40 points. The Panthers sent their NSW Cup team to play the Bulldogs and were well beaten. The Panthers need to treat this as a warm up game for the finals, as they will have to hit the ground running in an elimination final.

Tip: Panthers by 14

PointsBet odds: Dragons $2.75 (+7.5 $1.95) Panthers $1.45 (-7.5 $1.85)

Cbus Super Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Brian Kelly 3. AJ Brimson 4. Carter Gordon 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Cooper Bai 15. Klese Haas 16. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 17. Josh Patston Reserves: 18. Tukimihia Simpkins 19. Jaylan De Groot 20. Tom Weaver 21. Sean Mullany 22. Tony Francis

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Taylan May 4. Starford To'a 5. Heamasi Makasini 6. Jarome Luai 7. Latu Fainu 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Sione Fainu 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Heath Mason 15. Royce Hunt 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Tony Sukkar Reserves: 18. Tristan Hope 19. Charlie Murray 20. Kit Laulilii 21. Krystian Mapapalangi 22. Charlie Staines

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Titans scored some good tries last week against the Dolphins but were let down by mistakes and poor defence. The Tigers were in their clash with the Raiders right up until halftime. Des Hasler's last game with the Titans will surely see them lift for one final performance befitting the talent they have lined up in the jersey. They could catch the Tigers on an early end of season trip.

Tip: Titans by 8

PointsBet odds: Titans $2.10 (+2.5 $1.80) Tigers $1.73 (-2.5 $2)

Accor Stadium, 7:45pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Enari Tuala 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Josh Curran 17. Reed Mahoney Reserves: 19. Jake Turpin 20. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 21. Kurtis Morrin 22. Jethro Rinakama 23. Toby Sexton

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Billy Burns 12. Teig Wilton 13. Jesse Colquhoun Bench: 14. Hohepa Puru 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Thomas Hazelton 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Daniel Atkinson 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Jayden Berrell 21. Oregon Kaufusi 22. Tuku Hau Tapuha

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Bulldogs were too good for the Panthers reserves last week, but still weren't overly convincing, while the Sharks thumped the Knights. The Sharks will know, based on the Broncos game, whether they need to win this to sneak into the Top 4. This game could mean a whole lot or nothing much at all to them. It should be a game that both teams are keen to win so that they head into the finals on the front foot.

Tip: Bulldogs by 4

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $2 (+1.5 $1.90) Sharks $1.80 (-1.5 $1.90)

Sunday, September 7

Moreton Daily Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Trai Fuller 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 5. Tevita Naufahu 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Kurt Donoghoe Bench: 14. Aublix Tawha 15. Ray Stone 16. Mark Nicholls 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Kenny Bromwich 19. LJ Nonu 20. James Walsh 21. Peter Hola 22. Herbie Farnworth

Raiders: 1. Chevy Stewart 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Michael Asomua 6. Adam Cook 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Owen Pattie 10. Ata Mariota 11. Noah Martin 12. Matt Nicholson 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Danny Levi 15. Trey Mooney 16. Manaia Waitere 17. Joseph Roddy Reserves: 18. Kain Anderson 19. Vena Patuki-Case 20. Shaun Packer 21. Ethan Alaia 22. Myles Martin

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Dolphins found a bit of form last week, but still leaked way too many points against the Titans, while the Raiders were always in control against the Tigers. The Dolphins will know by the time they run onto the field whether they have any chance of making the finals. They could go into this fired up or completely flat. Meanwhile, this game means nothing to the Raiders, who have already wrapped up the minor premiership and have rested most of their big-name players.

Tip: Dolphins by 6

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.25 (-10.5 $1.90) Raiders $4 (+10.5 $1.90)

CommBank Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Zac Lomax 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. J'maine Hopgood 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Jack Williams 13. Dylan Walker Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Matt Doorey 16. Charlie Guymer 17. Jordan Samrani Reserves: 18. Dean Hawkins 19. Dan Keir 20. Toni Mataele 21. Joey Lussick 22. Joash Papali'i

Knights: 1. Fletcher Hunt 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Jakob Arthur 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Jermaine McEwen 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Tyson Frizell Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Mathew Croker 16. Thomas Cant 17. Elijah Leaumoana Reserves: 18. James Schiller 19. Cody Hopwood 20. Matthew Arthur 21. Connor Votano 22. Lachlan Crouch

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Eels played well to upset the Warriors last week, with fans wondering how they could have possibly missed out on the finals this year. The Knights started well against the Sharks before they finished off like the Knights they really are. Both teams finish their season with this game and the Eels are travelling well enough to win.

Tip: Eels by 12

PointsBet odds: Eels $1.20 (-13.5 $1.90) Knights $4.60 (+13.5 $1.95)

BYE:

Cowboys

