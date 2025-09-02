Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season has been one of the toughest ever for tippers, and as we reach the final round, it doesn't get any easier. Which teams absolutely need to win this week and which ones are already on their end of season trips. We'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Parramatta Eels vs. Newcastle Knights, CommBank Stadium, Sunday September 7, 4:05pm (AEST)

This is a tough weekend to be certain about any team winning. There are teams that should win, but who might not be completely switched on, with their finals positions already settled. Then there are the teams whose seasons are over after this week, what do they have to play for?

Two of those teams are the Eels and Knights, who finish their seasons on Mad Monday Eve. The Eels have been showing a lot of promise of late, beating the Warriors last weekend in New Zealand was no mean feat. They are coming together under coach Jason Ryles, too late for this season, but in great signs for next year.

The Knights on the other hand have seen their coach resign, after they failed to play like a first grade rugby league team for most of the season. You might have expected them to finish the year with some solid performances, to at least secure their own positions for next season, but after a great start last week against the Sharks they fumbled and bumbled their way to another loss.

With Dylan Brown having one last run in the Eels No. 6 jersey, against the team he'll be joining next season, Parramatta should almost certainly win this one.

Round 27 sure thing: Eels

Josh Addo-Carr scores a try for the Eels. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Gold Coast Titans vs. Wests Tigers, Cbus Super Stadium, Saturday September 6, 5:30pm (AEST)

This is a very interesting encounter on the Gold Coast, with two teams who are playing their final games for the season. The Titans have been playing some good football lately, without being able to stick it out for a full 80 minutes. They have a bit to play for here, as a good win will put pressure on the Knights for the wooden spoon. The Titans are currently two competition points and 37 for and against points behind the Knights.

The Tigers will be disappointed that they didn't quite make the Top 8 after an improved season and will want to finish on a high. The big problem will be the lure of the Gold Coast so close to Mad Monday. Can they switch on with all the local distractions?

This game will be won between the ears and on paper it really could go either way. I've tossed the coin and it has landed Titans side up, with the Gold Coast to send Des Hasler off a winner and then sit back on Sunday and cheer the Eels on to a big win over the Knights.

Toss of the coin game winner: Titans

The roughie

Sydney Roosters vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, Allianz Stadium, Friday September 5, 8pm (AEST)

The Roosters need to win this game to ensure their place in the finals and will be ready for the onslaught that will come from their mortal enemies, Souths. A loss here and a solid Dolphins victory over a depleted Raiders side and it could be season over for the tricolours.

The Rabbitohs would love nothing more than to contribute to knocking the Chooks out. While Latrell Mitchell has not made it back from his injury for this clash, the Bunnies do have Cameron Murray returning on the bench. Murray at his best is one of the game's premier backrowers and will no doubt add some spark when Wayne Bennett injects him into the game.

I'm not sure whether Russell Crowe is available to deliver a rousing pre-match speech to his beloved Rabbitohs, but Bennett will no doubt remind them of how much a victory here would mean to their fans. If the Roosters are to be considered serious contenders, they should win this comfortably, but if you are looking for some value, the Rabbitohs could just grab the choccies.

Round 27 roughie: Rabbitohs

