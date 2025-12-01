Open Extended Reactions

Perth Bears have landed their first major signing ahead of their 2027 NRL debut, the expansion franchise unveiling former Bulldogs halfback Toby Sexton as their first key acquisition.

Sexton is joined in inking a two-year deal by English centre Harry Newman, with both men to head south at the conclusion of the Super League season.

Sexton helped fire the Bulldogs into the top four midway through the 2025 NRL season, before the club brought in Lachie Galvin and the halfback found himself in and out of the team thereafter.

With no future at Belmore, the 24-year-old playmaker decided to make a switch to the Super League on a one-year deal with Catalans Dragons. But his adventure north has now been confirmed to be for just one year, with Sexton to cast himself back into the NRL hotseat in 2027.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of the inaugural Perth Bears roster," Sexton said.

"To be one of the Bears first signings is something I'm grateful for. I'm excited for the opportunity and honoured to represent the people of Western Australia."

Newman, meanwhile, has been a star for Leeds Rhinos since making his Super League debut as a 17-year-old. He has played seven Tests for England and most recently featured in the third game of the Ashes Series with Australia.

"It's always been my ambition to test myself in the NRL and I'm delighted to have the chance to do it with the Perth Bears," Newman said.

"It's a huge honour to be one of the Bears first signings and help create a legacy for Rugby League in Western Australia."

Toby Sexton will pilot the Bears from halfback in 2027 Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Inaugural Bears coach and Rugby League Immortal Mal Meninga hailed the twin signings as the Bears begin to ramp up their recruitment ahead of first season in 2027.

"I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Toby and Harry to the Perth Bears in what is a truly historic day for our club," Meninga said.

"Both players have all the attributes and qualities I'm looking for when building out our roster.

"Toby is proven leader that works hard to make his teammates better. He is a quality person who I know will make the most of the opportunity to be a trailblazer for the Perth Bears.

"Harry is a Test player who has been a part of the successful Leeds Rhinos system for several years.

"He has the skillset and experience to make an immediate impact in the NRL and I'm really excited to see what he can do when gets here in 2027."