With last season's final table acting as a starting order, each week we have been moving teams up, down or nowhere at all, depending on their performances on the weekend.

The final weekend of Snakes and Ladders has seen plenty of movement, with the Raiders choosing to rest players and lose top spot on the board. The Broncos slip past to win the game, while the Sharks, Panthers and Rooster also found final round ladders.

Last year's finishing order: 1. Storm, 2. Panthers, 3. Roosters, 4. Sharks, 5. Cowboys, 6. Bulldogs, 7. Sea Eagles, 8. Knights, 9. Raiders, 10. Dolphins, 11. Dragons, 12. Broncos, 13. Warriors, 14. Titans, 15. Eels, 16. Rabbitohs, 17. Tigers

1. Broncos - ladder up 1

Broncos 30 - 14 Storm

The Broncos hosted the Storm in front of over 44,000 fans looking to nail down fourth place on the ladder. After an early penalty goal, a Payne Haas charge resulted in a loose ball which Reece Walsh beat Ryan Papenhuyzen to, regathering to score the first try after 14 minutes. With six minutes before halftime the referee decided to take centre stage awarding the Storm several set restarts as they attacked the Broncos line, before sending Deine Mariner to the sin bin for repeated infringements. The Broncos rallied to keep them out and with Nelson Asofa-Solomona then sin binned for a high shot, Walsh fired a pass to put Brendan Piakura over in the corner to take a 12-4 lead to the break. Walsh was having a blinder and early in the second half he backed up a 40/20 kick with an explosive run through a Munster tackle for Brisbane's third try, which he also converted. The Storm crossed for two second half tries but Walsh's goal kicking with 2/3 conversions and 4/4 penalties kept the Broncos out of reach, before they finished off with an intercept try to Josiah Karapani.

Jesse Arthars of the Broncos in action. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

2. Raiders - snake down 1

Dolphins 62 - 24 Raiders

The minor premiers sent their reserve grade team to Redcliffe with nothing to play for and they were understandably blown off the park. The Dolphins unleashed all of their attacking weapons to lead 30-0 at halftime. The Raiders started the second half well, taking advantage of a Dolphins error for Michael Asomua to score. A try seventeen minutes later to Noah Martin, was followed by a Joe Roddy double, to give the young Raiders something to smile about. Unfortunately the Dolphins were busy scoring six second-half tries of their own to run up 62 points.

3. Sharks - ladder up 1

Bulldogs 6 - 24 Sharks

The Sharks ventured out to Homebush to face a full-strength Bulldogs side, with nothing really to play for with fourth place locked up by the Broncos. They weathered the early onslaught before cleverly feeding Billy Burns into a gap that might have been filled by Bronson Xerri, who had left the field with concussion. Jesse Ramien scored six minutes later before Blayke Brailey ensured an 18-0 halftime lead with a typically clever try. Into the second half the Sharks conceded the only try of the night from their own attacking kick. Daniel Atkinson scored in the 57th minute to wrap up the confidence boosting victory. They now host the Roosters in an elimination final.

4. Panthers - ladder up 1

Dragons 20 - 40 Panthers

The reigning premiers rolled into Wollongong looking to end a run of losses and jump the Roosters into seventh place on the live competition ladder. They found themselves facing a fired up Dragons side determined to end their season on a high. They scored the first two tries through Thomas Jenkins and Paul Alamoti inside the first 15 minute before allowing the Dragons to hit back. As halftime approached the Panthers demonstrated their class, firstly with a Jenkins break down the left and a centring kick leading to a Casey McLean try before Nathan Cleary scored after backing up Luke Garner who he had put through a gap near halfway. The Panthers headed to the sheds with a more indicative 22-6 lead. The Panthers started the second half poorly allowing the Dragons to score two tries before Isaiah Papali'i crashed over from close range. From there the Panthers scored two more tries while allowing the Dragons one.

5. Storm - snake down 2

Broncos 30 - 14 Storm

Melbourne flew to Brisbane with second place in the bag. The fired up Broncos scored the first try, before the Storm struck back from a Cameron Munster bomb to the corner. Most concerningly Jahrome Hughes, in his comeback from a shoulder injury, left the field with a suspected broken arm. Six minutes before halftime with the Storm on the attack and receiving multiple set restarts, the referee sent Deine Mariner to the sin bin. Still the Storm couldn't break the defence and shortly after Nelson Asofa-Solomona was sin binned for a high shot. Into the second half the Broncos scored again with Munster and Grant Anderson missing a tackle on Reece Walsh. With 20 minutes remaining William Warbrick stepped inside two over-committed Broncos defenders to cross out wide narrowing the score to 18-8. Another try to Nick Meaney wasn't enough to overcome the Storm's ill discipline as the Broncos kicked four penalty goals and scored a final try from an intercept as a desperate Storm threw the ball around.

6. Eels - ladder up 1

Eels 66 - 10 Knights

The Eels hosted the Knights hoping to end their season on a high and consign the Knights to the wooden spoon. Junior Paulo soon made a break and slipped a pass to Jack Williams who found Dylan Brown in support for the opening try. Not long after Mitchell Moses caught the Knights markers out on his own ten metre line before swerving around Knights fullback Fletcher Hunt for Parramatta's second within seven minutes. Moses was in again nine minutes later, brilliantly scooping up a loose ball after starting the movement with a cut-out pass. Rylie Smith was the next over, darting from dummy half to catch the Knights napping. The Knights scored next before tries to Matt Doorey and a third to Moses saw the Eels lead 34-4 at halftime. Into the second half the party continued with a double to Josh Addo-Carr, the second involving a kick and chase from the veteran winger, before Paulo was helped off the nudie run with a gift from Charlie Guymer. Addo-Carr completed his hat trick, Tallyn Da Silva picked up a try and Will Penisini a penalty try on what was a great day to be an Eel.

7. Roosters - ladder up 1

Roosters 36 - 6 Rabbitohs

The Roosters needed a victory over their old foes to secure a spot in the finals and they started well with Mark Nawaqanitawase crossing for two tries in the first 20 minutes. The Rabbitohs wouldn't go away though, scoring after 24 minutes to ensure a tight 10-6 score at the break. Into the second half it was all Roosters, with Daniel Tupou crossing after just one minute, Connor Watson three minutes later and Nawaqanitawase claiming another hat trick and leading 2025 try scorer mark in the 52nd minute. Angus Crichton completed the rout for the Roosters who would have been very happy to restrict the Rabbitohs to just the one try all game.

8. Bulldogs - snake down 3

Bulldogs 6 - 24 Sharks

The Bulldogs hosted the Sharks in a meaningless game and lost Bronson Xerri to concussion early. If the Bulldogs' attack has looked out of sync since the arrival of Lachie Galvin, it went completely off the rails with Bailey Hayward moved to five eighth and Matt Burton to centre. The fearsome defence fell apart as well with the Sharks slicing between Hayward and Burton for their first try. The Sharks scored two more tries to go to the break leading 18-0. In the sheds coach Cameron Ciraldo worked his magic switching Jacob Preston to centre, while returning Burton to five eighth. Early in the second half, Enari Tuala scored the Bulldogs only try, catching a rebound from a Sharks bomb to run 90 metres outpacing the pursuit. Another try to the Sharks in the 57th snuffed out any flimsy hope of a fightback. The Bulldogs continued to bumble about with the ball and lost Marcelo Montoya to an ankle injury. They will face the Storm in Melbourne next and will need a much improved performance to have any chance.

9. Sea Eagles - ladder up 2

Sea Eagles 27 - 26 Warriors

The Sea Eagles knew their season was over as they hosted the Warriors, but wanted to go out with a victory in front of their loyal crowd. It wasn't the best of starts with the Warriors cashing in on a mistake from the kick-off to score the quickest ever NRL try. Still the Sea Eagles quickly composed themselves and struck back with three tries in 15 minutes with Lehi Hopoate crossing twice and Jake Simpkin bagging himself a four-pointer as well. The Warriors scored again before the break to close the gap to 14-10 at halftime. Luke Brooks scythed through the Warriors defence a minute into the second half before Ethan Bullemor added another try seven minutes later. In a what summed up Manly's season they put their feet up and allowed the Warriors to very nearly snatch victory. After two Warriors tries narrowed the gap to six points, Daly Cherry-Evans took the opportunity to extend it to seven with a well-taken field goal. Lucky he did, because the visitors had one more converted try left in them.

10. Warriors - snake down 1

Sea Eagles 27 - 26 Warriors

The Warriors visited Brookvale with a Top 4 spot out of reach, and on the back of a lean run of late. They started well with the quickest try in NRL history when Daly Cherry-Evans misjudged the kick-off and James Fisher-Harris took advantage of the ensuing chaos. Their defensive resolve was then exposed with the Sea Eagles crossing for three tries in 15 minutes. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak clawed one back for the Warriors to trail 14-10 at the break. The Warriors did their chances no favours, allowing Manly to score a minute into the second half and another seven minutes later. Down and out trailing 26-10, the Warriors fought back with tries to Charnze Nicholl-Klokstad and Samuel Healey bringing the Warriors within six points before Daly Cherry-Evans kicked a field goal which ultimately proved decisive as Watene-Zelezniak's second try brought the Warriors within one point.

11. Rabbitohs - snake down 1

Roosters 36 - 6 Rabbitohs

The Rabbitohs were very keen to knock the Roosters out of the finals and headed to Allianz Stadium with an upset on their minds. They battled well in the first half with a try to Ashton Ward ensuring they were in striking distance at halftime, down just 10-6. Unfortunately for Bunnies fans, they appeared to start their Mad Monday celebrations during the break, failing to score another point while conceding four more tries in the second half. It was a disappointing end to a disappointing season for the Rabbitohs, with coach Wayne Bennett left to start over during the off season.

12. Dolphins - ladder up 2

Dolphins 62 - 24 Raiders

The Dolphins didn't hold back against a depleted Raiders side in Redcliffe, running in five first half tries, topped off by a double to Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to lead 30-0 at the break. Into the second half the Raiders scored an early try from an error, before the Dolphins went back to work with a try to Ray Stone, before the Hammer completed his hat trick. Then the biggest moment of the afternoon, big Mark Nicholls, playing the final game of his career came on off the bench and just minutes later took an inside ball from Kodi Nikorima to score the 15th try of his career next to the posts. He then lined up his first ever conversion and slotted it with little effort. Three more tries saw the Dolphins tally 62, topping the points scoring for the season and going agonisingly close to making their first finals appearance.

13. Cowboys - steady bye

14. Tigers - snake down 2

Titans 36 - 28 Tigers

The Tigers journeyed to the Gold Coast hoping to finish their season on a high, before no doubt sampling the local night life. They started well with a try to Jahream Bula after seven minutes and a second to Heamasi Makasini just six minutes later. The Titans hit back with two tries of their own before a Royce Hunt double and a try to Latu Fainu saw the Tigers head off for oranges with a comfortable 28-12 lead. One thing we have learned through the 2025 season is that a 16-point lead is often not worth the scoreboard it is displayed upon. And so it was that the Tigers drifted off, day-dreaming about their end of season festivities, and allowing the Titans four converted tries to snatch the game and in the process move away from the dreaded wooden spoon position.

15. Titans - ladder up 1

Titans 36 - 28 Tigers

The Gold Coast Titans had plenty to play for in front of their home crowd as they hosted the Tigers. Coach Des Hasler was departing, veteran Kieran Foran was retiring and they had a chance to jump out of the wooden spoon position. In a game where defence was merely an afterthought, the Tigers crossed for two early tries, before AJ Brimson and Brian Kelly scored to grab a 12-10 lead. It was the Tigers' turn for the rest of the first half, running in three more four-pointers through flimsy defence. Hasler had his last halftime address and whatever he said spurred the team on as they faced a 28-12 deficit. Tries to Jayden Campbell, Brian Kelly's second, Beau Fermor two minutes later, and AJ Brimson's second saw the Titans storm home. Foran had a big hand in the fight back and celebrated heartily with his teammates and family at fulltime.

16. Dragons - snake down 1

Dragons 20 - 40 Panthers

The Dragons were at home in Wollongong for the last game of their disappointing season. They had trouble containing the Panthers early allowing two tries before Kyle Flanagan dummied and cut through from 10 metres out for their first try. Two more Panthers tries saw the visitors build a healthy 22-6 halftime lead. The Dragons started the second half well with Corey Allen diving over in the left corner, before Tyrell Sloan dived over in the right corner, Flanagan missed both tough conversions for the Panthers to lead 22-14. From there the Panthers scored two more tries while Jaydn Su'A picked up a consolation try for the Dragons.

17. Knights - steady

Eels 66 - 10 Knights

Newcastle jumped on a Sid Foggs coach to Parramatta, with the wooden spoon staring them in the face following the Titans win over the Tigers. They didn't seem to mind the pending dishonour, allowing the Eels to score two soft tries within seven minutes with a third nine minutes later. The engraver started working on the spoon shortly after with a show and go try from dummy half to the Eels. The Knights were next to score with Jermaine McEwen chasing through and diving on a Jack Cogger grubber. But, the Eels weren't finished, scoring two more to go to the break leading 34-4. Into the second half the Knights scored tries to Greg Marzhew, while conceding five to well and truly deserve the wooden spoon.