'Why rock the boat?' Roosters don't need Daly Cherry-Evans

It has been reported for a while now that Manly and former Queensland halfback Daly Cherry-Evans is all but signed, sealed and delivered to the Sydney Roosters for next year. Former Bulldogs and NSW Origin five-eighth Josh Reynolds has heard differently and suggests the Roosters would be mad to sign him.

Speaking on the fourth episode of ESPN's Boom Rookies with Grub podcast, Reynolds said that the Roosters are onto a good thing with the halves combination of Hugo Savala and Sam Walker.

Since Walker's return, the Roosters have won four out of six games, and the talk about Cherry-Evans has taken a turn.

"I feel like I have been a bit misinformed, a very good source told me that there has never been a contract, not one offered by the Roosters to Daly Cherry-Evans. If there is nothing on the table, what are we all talking about? There has been talks, there is interest, but the emergence of Hugo Savala has changed everything," Reynolds said.

"This is a very, very, big call for the Roosters, right now if I look at the Roosters team that broke down a very good defensive Bulldogs side, why would you change? Why would you change what is working? But, this is nothing on Cherry-Evans by the way, it has got nothing to do with him. I have played against Cherry a lot and he is one of the smartest controlling halfbacks I have ever played against ... but, you have a local junior there in Savala who wants to be a Rooster.

"From the outside looking in, and the whole Cherry-Evans talks and even his battle with Sandon Smith at the start of the year, I think Savala has overachieved. I had never seen him play, but I think from the Roosters ranks they have gone 'wow, this guy has come into first grade and he has gone better than we thought'.

"They have gone 'wow, we have got a player here, we have a guy who can control a game, a big kicking game'.

"If you take a look at team Cherry-Evans, you get a guy who has won comps, played for Queensland, captained Queensland, a lot of experience; but do Sam Walker and Savala, right now, as young guys, do they want to take a step back?

"Why rock the boat, especially with Savala being a local junior."

The Roosters of course had celebrated success with another former Queensland halfback when they signed Cooper Cronk at the end of his Melbourne Storm tenure. With Cronk holding the reins for two years, the Chooks won back-to-back premierships. Cronk was the crowning jewel in a team bristling with talent and potential. His ability to control a game was critical to their success.

Cherry-Evans has made a career of being a similar halfback to Cronk. A masterful kicking game, exceptional game management, and the vision to know exactly when to pass it off, inject himself into the play or kick for distance or for points.

If the Roosters have not signed him, and it would seem that they hardly need him, where to now for Cherry-Evans?

