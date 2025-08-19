With just three rounds remaining the 2025 NRL season there is an air of desperation rising around teams struggling to make the Top 8. There are also plenty of tippers out there caught up in battles to take out the big prize. Of course there are the others, who are just hoping to end the season with their heads held high.
This week we have what will possibly go down as the greatest Friday night of rugby league since they invented rugby league on Friday nights.
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, August 21
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. St George Illawarra Dragons
Accor Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)
Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Tallis Duncan 5. Tyrone Munro 6. Ashton Ward 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Sean Keppie 9. Siliva Havili 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Jacob Host 12. Jai Arrow 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Brandon Smith 16. Cody Walker 17. Thomas Fletcher Reserves: 18. Shaquai Mitchell 19. Fletcher Myers 20. Salesi Ataata 21. Haizyn Mellars 22. Lewis Dodd
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Hayden Buchanan 4. Mathew Feagai 5. Corey Allan 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jacob Halangahu 13. Ben Murdoch-Masila Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 17. Tyrell Sloan Reserves: 18. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 19. Viliami Fifita 20. Nathan Lawson 21. Lachlan Ilias
Officials
Prediction: The Rabbitohs continued their late season streak, beating the the Eels last week without Latrell Mitchell. The Dragons were on track to upset the Warriors in New Zealand, but lost too many forwards to head knocks and ran out of steam. The Dragons have to win this to keep their very thin finals hopes alive, while the Rabbitohs are building momentum for the 2026 season.
Tip: Dragons by 6
PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $1.80 (-1.5 $1.90) Dragons $2 (+1.5 $1.90)
Friday, August 22
Penrith Panthers vs. Canberra Raiders
Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee; 6pm (AEST)
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaiah Papali'i Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Matt Eisenhuth 17. Scott Sorensen Reserves: 18. Paul Alamoti 19. Isaah Yeo 20. Mavrik Geyer 21. Daine Laurie 22. Luke Sommerton
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Noah Martin 19. Manaia Waitere 20. Danny Levi 21. Trey Mooney 22. Ethan Sanders
Officials
Prediction: The Panthers were very unlucky not to beat the Storm last week as they continue their improved charge towards the finals. The Raiders had the week off to patch up some injuries and prepare for this monumental clash. Will the weekend off find the Raiders a little bit cold against the fired-up Panthers? This is a huge test of Canberra's premiership aspirations.
Tip: Panthers by 6
PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.65 (-2.5 $1.90) Raiders $2.25 (+2.5 $1.90)
Melbourne Storm vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
AAMI Park, 8pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Cameron Munster 2. Grant Anderson 3. Marion Seve 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Jonah Pezet 7. Tyran Wishart 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Joe Chan 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Ativalu Lisati Reserves: 18. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 19. Lazarus Vaalepu 20. Kane Bradley 21. Ryan Papenhuyzen 22. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Enari Tuala 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Josh Curran 17. Reed Mahoney Reserves: 19. Toby Sexton 20. Jake Turpin 21. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 22. Marcelo Montoya 23. Sitili Tupouniua
Officials
Prediction: The Storm managed to eek out a victory over the Panthers last week thanks to some Harry Grant magic, while the Bulldogs were absolutely humbled by the Roosters. Cameron Ciraldo will prove himself to indeed be one of the best coaches in the game if he can unravel the mess left after the Roosters flogging. Now is certainly not the time to break the Storm tipping rule.
Tip: Storm by 12
PointsBet odds: Storm $1.42 (-7.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $2.85 (+7.5 $1.90)
Saturday, August 23
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Dolphins
4Pines Park, 3pm (AEST)
Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Tommy Talau 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Corey Waddell 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jazz Tevaga Bench: 14. Aaron Schoupp 15. Caleb Navale 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Michael Chee Kam 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Joey Walsh 21. Simione Laiafi 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Max Feagai 5. Tevita Naufahu 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Kurt Donoghoe Bench: 14. Trai Fuller 15. Connelly Lemuelu 16. Mark Nicholls 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Ray Stone 19. Aublix Tawha 20. Peter Hola 21. LJ Nonu 22. John Fineanganofo
Officials
Prediction: The Sea Eagles started well last week against the Tigers before fading out of the contest. The Dolphins were well in their clash with the Broncos, until being blown out of the water in the second half. The Dolphins are in real danger of missing the finals again in what would be a disappointing finish to the year, while the Sea Eagles, just two points behind them, seem to have stopped caring altogether.
Tip: Dolphins by 10
PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.85 (-1.5 $1.95) Dolphins $1.95 (+1.5 $1.85)
Gold Coast Titans vs. New Zealand Warriors
Cbus Super Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Jaylan De Groot 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Keano Kini 15. Klese Haas 16. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 17. Josh Patston Reserves: 18. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 19. Tukimihia Simpkins 20. Sean Mullany 21. Tom Weaver 22. Tony Francis
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Rocco Berry 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Demitric Vaimauga 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 16. Tanner Stowers-Smith 17. Leka Halasima Reserves: 18. Taine Tuaupiki 20. Samuel Healey 21. Bunty Afoa 22. Kalani Going 23. Edward Kosi
Officials
Prediction: The Titans were giving the Sharks a run for their money last week, before falling away in the second half. The Warriors were better last week, but still fortunate to beat the Dragons. If the Warriors lose this one, they might as well extend their accommodation on the Gold Coast for their end-of-season trip away.
Tip: Warriors by 18
PointsBet odds: Titans $2.35 (+3.5 $1.90) Warriors $1.60 (-3.5 $1.90)
Parramatta Eels vs. Sydney Roosters
CommBank Stadium, 7:45pm (AEST)
Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Zac Lomax 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Dylan Brown 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Joash Papali'i 7. Mitchell Moses 8. J'maine Hopgood 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Jack Williams 13. Dylan Walker Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Charlie Guymer 16. Matt Doorey 17. Jordan Samrani Reserves: 18. Dean Hawkins 19. Haze Dunster 20. Dan Keir 21. Toni Mataele 22. Joey Lussick
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Junior Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Hugo Savala 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Benaiah Ioelu 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Egan Butcher 17. Spencer Leniu Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Blake Steep 20. Taylor Losalu 21. Sandon Smith 22. Tom Rodwell
Officials
Prediction: The Eels had a tough time of it last week in losing to the Rabbitohs, while the Roosters continued their improvement in smashing the Bulldogs. The Eels will be very keen to prove themselves in front of their home fans, but they will be no match for the Roosters, as long as the Chooks continue their recent form.
Tip: Roosters by 20
PointsBet odds: Eels $3.20 (+9.5 $1.90) Roosters $1.35 (-9.5 $1.90)
Sunday, August 24
Newcastle Knights vs. Brisbane Broncos
McDonald Jones Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Knights: 1. Connor Votano 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Jakob Arthur 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Jermaine McEwen 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Tyson Frizell Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Mathew Croker 16. Thomas Cant 17. Elijah Leaumoana Reserves: 18. Francis Manuleleua 19. James Schiller 20. Matthew Arthur 21. Fletcher Hunt 22. Lachlan Crouch
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Billy Walters 7. Ben Hunt 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Jaiyden Hunt 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Ben Talty 17. Jesse Arthars Reserves: 18. Fletcher Baker 19. Delouise Hoeter 20. Jock Madden 21. Va'a Semu 22. Luke Gale
Officials
Prediction: The Knights were awful last week against the Cowboys, while the Broncos took care of the Dolphins even without their starting halves pairing. The Knights won't want to be humiliated in front of their home crowd, but the Broncos need these two points and will have too much class for the Knights.
Tip: Broncos by 24
PointsBet odds: Knights $3.20 (+9.5 $1.90) Broncos $1.35 (-9.5 $1.90)
Wests Tigers vs. North Queensland Cowboys
Leichhardt Oval, 4:05pm (AEST)
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Taylan May 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jarome Luai 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Sione Fainu 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Latu Fainu 15. Royce Hunt 16. Charlie Murray 17. Tony Sukkar Reserves: 18. Heath Mason 19. Brent Naden 20. Kit Laulilii 21. Krystian Mapapalangi 22. Luke Laulilii
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Semi Valemei 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Braidon Burns 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Harrison Edwards 16. Zac Laybutt 17. Thomas Mikaele Reserves: 18. Kai O'Donnell 19. Marly Bitungane 20. Nicholas Lenaz 21. Jaxson Paulo 22. Kaiden Lahrs
Officials
Prediction: The Tigers were very impressive last week in beating the Sea Eagles, while the Cowboys were way too good for the Knights. This should be a fairly evenly contested match, with the Tigers having the big advantage of playing it at Leichhardt.
Tip: Tigers by 20
PointsBet odds: Tigers $1.70 (-2.5 $1.90) Cowboys $2.15 (+2.5 $1.90)
BYE:
Sharks
