With just three rounds remaining the 2025 NRL season there is an air of desperation rising around teams struggling to make the Top 8. There are also plenty of tippers out there caught up in battles to take out the big prize. Of course there are the others, who are just hoping to end the season with their heads held high.

This week we have what will possibly go down as the greatest Friday night of rugby league since they invented rugby league on Friday nights.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, August 21

Accor Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Tallis Duncan 5. Tyrone Munro 6. Ashton Ward 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Sean Keppie 9. Siliva Havili 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Jacob Host 12. Jai Arrow 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Brandon Smith 16. Cody Walker 17. Thomas Fletcher Reserves: 18. Shaquai Mitchell 19. Fletcher Myers 20. Salesi Ataata 21. Haizyn Mellars 22. Lewis Dodd

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Hayden Buchanan 4. Mathew Feagai 5. Corey Allan 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jacob Halangahu 13. Ben Murdoch-Masila Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 17. Tyrell Sloan Reserves: 18. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 19. Viliami Fifita 20. Nathan Lawson 21. Lachlan Ilias

Prediction: The Rabbitohs continued their late season streak, beating the the Eels last week without Latrell Mitchell. The Dragons were on track to upset the Warriors in New Zealand, but lost too many forwards to head knocks and ran out of steam. The Dragons have to win this to keep their very thin finals hopes alive, while the Rabbitohs are building momentum for the 2026 season.

Tip: Dragons by 6

PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $1.80 (-1.5 $1.90) Dragons $2 (+1.5 $1.90)

Friday, August 22

Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee; 6pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaiah Papali'i Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Matt Eisenhuth 17. Scott Sorensen Reserves: 18. Paul Alamoti 19. Isaah Yeo 20. Mavrik Geyer 21. Daine Laurie 22. Luke Sommerton

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Noah Martin 19. Manaia Waitere 20. Danny Levi 21. Trey Mooney 22. Ethan Sanders

Prediction: The Panthers were very unlucky not to beat the Storm last week as they continue their improved charge towards the finals. The Raiders had the week off to patch up some injuries and prepare for this monumental clash. Will the weekend off find the Raiders a little bit cold against the fired-up Panthers? This is a huge test of Canberra's premiership aspirations.

Tip: Panthers by 6

PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.65 (-2.5 $1.90) Raiders $2.25 (+2.5 $1.90)

AAMI Park, 8pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Cameron Munster 2. Grant Anderson 3. Marion Seve 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Jonah Pezet 7. Tyran Wishart 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Joe Chan 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Ativalu Lisati Reserves: 18. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 19. Lazarus Vaalepu 20. Kane Bradley 21. Ryan Papenhuyzen 22. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Enari Tuala 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Josh Curran 17. Reed Mahoney Reserves: 19. Toby Sexton 20. Jake Turpin 21. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 22. Marcelo Montoya 23. Sitili Tupouniua

Prediction: The Storm managed to eek out a victory over the Panthers last week thanks to some Harry Grant magic, while the Bulldogs were absolutely humbled by the Roosters. Cameron Ciraldo will prove himself to indeed be one of the best coaches in the game if he can unravel the mess left after the Roosters flogging. Now is certainly not the time to break the Storm tipping rule.

Tip: Storm by 12

PointsBet odds: Storm $1.42 (-7.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $2.85 (+7.5 $1.90)

Saturday, August 23

4Pines Park, 3pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Tommy Talau 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Corey Waddell 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jazz Tevaga Bench: 14. Aaron Schoupp 15. Caleb Navale 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Michael Chee Kam 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Joey Walsh 21. Simione Laiafi 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Max Feagai 5. Tevita Naufahu 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Kurt Donoghoe Bench: 14. Trai Fuller 15. Connelly Lemuelu 16. Mark Nicholls 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Ray Stone 19. Aublix Tawha 20. Peter Hola 21. LJ Nonu 22. John Fineanganofo

Prediction: The Sea Eagles started well last week against the Tigers before fading out of the contest. The Dolphins were well in their clash with the Broncos, until being blown out of the water in the second half. The Dolphins are in real danger of missing the finals again in what would be a disappointing finish to the year, while the Sea Eagles, just two points behind them, seem to have stopped caring altogether.

Tip: Dolphins by 10

PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.85 (-1.5 $1.95) Dolphins $1.95 (+1.5 $1.85)

Cbus Super Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Jaylan De Groot 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Keano Kini 15. Klese Haas 16. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 17. Josh Patston Reserves: 18. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 19. Tukimihia Simpkins 20. Sean Mullany 21. Tom Weaver 22. Tony Francis

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Rocco Berry 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Demitric Vaimauga 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 16. Tanner Stowers-Smith 17. Leka Halasima Reserves: 18. Taine Tuaupiki 20. Samuel Healey 21. Bunty Afoa 22. Kalani Going 23. Edward Kosi

Prediction: The Titans were giving the Sharks a run for their money last week, before falling away in the second half. The Warriors were better last week, but still fortunate to beat the Dragons. If the Warriors lose this one, they might as well extend their accommodation on the Gold Coast for their end-of-season trip away.

Tip: Warriors by 18

PointsBet odds: Titans $2.35 (+3.5 $1.90) Warriors $1.60 (-3.5 $1.90)