ESPN's way-too-early NRL predictions

The 2025 season has concluded with a memorable premiership victory to the Brisbane Broncos. With the dust still settling ESPN's NRL experts have turned their attention to 2026 for their way-too-early predictions.

Below are their Top 8 predictions, expected Grand Finalists, biggest risers and biggest sliders, as well as the Dally M winner. So take a deep breath, admire the Broncos for their victory, and take a look into the future.

Darren Arthur

2026 Top 8

Panthers

Storm

Raiders

Bulldogs

Broncos

Sharks

Tigers

Eels

2026 Premiers - Panthers

Penrith Panthers - I don't believe their dynasty is over, just yet. They will strengthen and they will start the season much better than they started 2025. Nathan Cleary will lead the way with Blaize Talagi continuing his improvement to star for the Panthers.

2026 Runners up - Raiders

I think the Green Machine will learn a lot from the disappointing end to their 2025 season. If they can keep Ethan Strange on the field, find a replacement for Josh Papali'i and continue to develop, they will be a threat once more.

2026 Wooden spoon - Dragons

The Dragons were in a battle for the prized piece of wood for all of the 2025 season. The difference between them and the two teams that finished below them is that they have chosen to continue with their coach. I expect both the Knights and Titans to improve, leaving the Dragons behind.

2026 Dally M winner - Isaiya Katoa

Katoa had a brilliant year with the Dolphins and will only get better. He was right up there in the voting this season and barring another miracle year from Teddy, he should take out the big prize.

2026 Biggest riser - Titans

Gold Coast Titans showed just how good they can be at times last season, but just couldn't put in a consistent effort for coach Des Hasler. With a new coach in charge, complete with fresh ideas, they should shoot up the ladder.

2026 Biggest slider - Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles only just missed out on a place in the Top 8 last season. With the end of the Daly Cherry-Evans era, I expect them to slide under the current coaching regime.

2026 Biggest storyline

Perth Bears sign Matt Burton to five-year $7million

Matt Burton of the Bulldogs looks dejected during the loss to the Roosters. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Matthew Bungard

2026 Top 8

Storm

Sharks

Broncos

Panthers

Roosters

Eels

Dolphins

Raiders

2026 Premiers - Storm

With the arrival of the Perth team with big money to spend on the big signings in 2027, it's looking like a last ride for the Storm's core in 2026. This is the year it all comes together and they don't fall short at the last hurdle.

2026 Runners up - Sharks

The Sharks have finally shaken off the pretenders tag with some solid wins in the 2025 post-season, and went down fighting in the prelim in Melbourne. This team is too talented to not have made a Grand Final and that changes in 2026.

2026 Wooden Spoon - Sea Eagles

With Daly Cherry-Evans leaving, a large chunk of the fanbase sick of the coaching staff, and question marks over the durability of senior players, it's shaping up like a tough year for the Sea Eagles.

2026 Dally M winner - Isaiya Katoa

Off the back of finally making it into the finals in 2026, Isaiya Katoa, who ran close this year until James Tedesco pulled away, gets the medal around his neck.

2026 Biggest riser - Eels

This comes with a massive asterix, and that is the health of Mitchell Moses. But it's very simple - when he plays, the Eels are a top eight team, and when he doesn't, they aren't.

2026 Biggest slider - Raiders

Canberra pulled off some incredible last-ditch wins and whilst they fully deserved to be minor premiers, it's difficult to see it all breaking perfectly for them two years in a row.

2026 Biggest storyline

The plug is pulled on the Papua New Guinea expansion franchise, which has looked doomed from the start.

Deine Mariner of the Broncos scores a try Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Joel Spreadborough

2026 Top 8

Sharks

Storm

Broncos

Bulldogs

Panthers

Dolphins

Tigers

Roosters

2026 Premiers - Broncos

The Broncos remain euphoric after snapping a 19-year premiership drought, and everyone truly gets the Madge way of life now. They steal the thunder of a maiden Dolphins final berth with a glorious second successive title. Forget about age and weariness catching up with Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt. 2026 is the year the Broncos find a youthful magic in the halves once more; with buy of the season Tom Duffy linking brilliantly with Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh, while Blake Mozer casts aside a frustrating 2025 to rise at hooker, and boom half Cobey Black comes into grade.

2026 Runners up - Sharks

The Sharks are heartbroken a week later in 2026, after getting to the big dance only to be dispatched in emphatic fashion by the dynasty reclaiming Broncos. It's shades of the 1997 Super League grand final, but worse.

2026 Wooden Spoon - Sea Eagles

Manly are in disarray with Tom Trbojevic's difficult 2025 compounded with even less game time, and struggle to find cohesion in the post-DCE era. Anthony Seibold might not even see out the year.

2026 Dally M winner - Isiah Katoa

Katoa guides the Dolphins to a maiden finals berth and claims a medal many have tipped him to wear more than once in his career.

2026 Biggest riser - Titans

Very difficult to comprehend that rookie coach Josh Hannay executes a meteoric turnaround at the Titans, unleashing a talented roster and finding some stability to complement his faith in Jaden Campbell. Tino is staying, the Titans discover some grunt, and fall just short of a return to the finals.

2026 Biggest slider - Raiders

Shocking really, to go from minor premiers to missing the finals. But Ricky can't quite maintain the rage at Canberra; Jamaal Fogarty leaves a gulf that's not easily filled, Josh Papali'i loses another step, and the continued rise of Ethan Strange isn't enough to sneak into the 8.

2026 Biggest storylines

The Dolphins are pipped by the romantic return of the Tigers to the post season. Benji's been brewing something, Penrith really miss Luai, and Terrell May is one of the Top 3 props in the competition.