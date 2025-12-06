Open Extended Reactions

Dual-code rugby star Wendell Sailor has spent a night in custody after allegedly being found blocking traffic in the middle of a busy road in a bizarre incident.

The 51-year-old former Australian league and union international was arrested after police received reports of a man yelling and standing in the middle of the road in Wollongong about 11pm on Friday.

He was allegedly stopping traffic near a busy intersection not far from the city centre while apparently under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Wendell Sailor at a rugby match in 2023. Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sailor also allegedly fought officers' attempts to move him before he was charged at Wollongong police station.

He was accused of breaching bail conditions, obstructing traffic and resisting arrest, and held in custody ahead of his appearance in court on Saturday.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

The premiership-winning former NRL player appeared in handcuffs wearing a Chicago Bulls T-shirt as the weekend bail court was told he was in the process of a "difficult" separation from his wife of almost 30 years.

He accepted he had breached existing bail conditions that prevented him from being intoxicated in public, the court was told.

Acting magistrate Paul Fernon warned Sailor against obstructing police who were just doing their jobs while arresting him.

"It's a job that's made harder when people don't let them do their work," he told the Queensland-born ex-winger.

Sailor was on bail for alcohol-related charges stemming from an incident in Sydney's city centre more than a year earlier when the latest arrest took place.

He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of common assault, behaving in an offensive manner, refusing to leave a licensed premises and intimidation after allegedly attacking two men outside a bar in November 2024.

Mr Fernon said he understood Sailor was going through a difficult family situation, but that was no excuse for breaching his undertakings.

He released Sailor on conditions that included seeing a doctor within seven days and accepting any recommended treatments, as well as an undertaking that he wouldn't be intoxicated in public.

"If you breach your bail conditions, you'll end up back in custody. That's just what happens," the magistrate said.

"The responsibility is on you ... just you."

Sailor, who sat forward in his cell as he was told he would be allowed to leave, replied: "Yes sir. Thanks very much, appreciate it."

He is due to face Wollongong Local Court on December 16 on the latest charges, while a hearing has been scheduled for February over the assault allegations.

Sailor was a prolific try-scorer during his 17-year rugby career, including crossing the line 13 times in 37 games for the Wallabies and earning a start in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final.

He finished his 222-game NRL career in 2009 after nine seasons with the Brisbane Broncos and two seasons with the St George Illawarra Dragons.