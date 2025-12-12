Open Extended Reactions

Wests Tigers have extended Benji Marshall's contract until the end of 2030, with the embattled club throwing an incredible level of support behind the coach.

Already contracted until the end of 2027, the Tigers on Friday announced a new deal that will keep the club legend at the helm for the next five seasons.

It came on another busy day in Tiger town, with Shaun Mielekamp appointed interim CEO following Shane Richardson's dramatic exit.

In the space of 11 days the Tigers have now sacked more than half their board, had their CEO resign, invited the board members back and extended Marshall as coach.

Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Marshall's new contract is no doubt aimed at providing some stability at the club, with it in the works before the directors were invited back on Thursday.

Tigers officials will hope it helps them keep both Jarome Luai and Jahream Bula, with the star duo able to look elsewhere for 2027 and beyond.

But it is also an incredible show of faith in the 40-year-old from the joint-venture.

Marshall has taken the Tigers to 17th and 13 in his two seasons in charge of the side, albeit while showing serious signs of improvement in 2025.

Across all 17 NRL clubs, only Cameron Ciraldo now has a longer coaching deal than Marshall.