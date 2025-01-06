Open Extended Reactions

Russell Crowe has described suggestions he is looking to sell out of NRL club South Sydney as "bulls---".

Reports emerged on Monday the Hollywood actor was in the market to sell his 25% stake in the Rabbitohs, whom he bought with businessman Peter Holmes A Court for $3 million in 2006.

But in a statement provided to AAP, Crowe advised journalists to make the most of the Australian weather rather than concern themselves with his business dealings.

"Just tell them all it's bulls---, and advise them to enjoy the summer sun," Crowe said.

The Rabbitohs declined to comment publicly when contacted by AAP.

Crowe doubled down on social media shortly afterwards, dubbing reports of his sale "conspiracy theories".

"Re SSFC, what would January in Australia be without desperate legacy media conspiracy theories? Enjoy the summer sun while it's there and ignore the trolls," he wrote on Twitter.

The Oscar-winning star of Gladiator then intimated his confidence in the club's direction as NRL guru Wayne Bennett resumes head coaching duties following last season's 16th-placed finish.

"WB back onboard," Crowe wrote.

"A fresh energy about the place. An arrowhead on our intentions."

South Sydney finished the 2006 season in last place after Crowe and Holmes A Court bought the team early that year, but returned to finals in 2007 for the first time since 1989.

Holmes A Court sold his share in 2014, the same year Souths posted a fairytale Grand Final victory over Canterbury -- the Rabbitohs' first premiership since 1971.

Today, Crowe owns a 25% stake in the Rabbitohs, with James Packer, tech mogul Mike Cannon-Brookes and Souths members each owning a quarter.