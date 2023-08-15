Parramatta Eels vs. Sydney Roosters, CommBank Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Sean Russell 6. Daejarn Asi 7. Dylan Brown 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Joey Lussick 10. Junior Paulo 11. J'maine Hopgood 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Joe Ofahengaue Bench: 14. Luca Moretti 15. Ryan Matterson 16. Wiremu Greig 17. Brendan Hands Reserves: 18. Makahesi Makatoa 19. Waqa Blake 20. Ofahiki Ogden 21. Ky Rodwell 22. Jack Murchie

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Joseph Manu 5. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 6. Luke Keary 7. Drew Hutchison 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Siua Wong 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Sandon Smith 15. Fletcher Baker 16. Terrell May 17. Angus Crichton Reserves: 18. Sam Walker 19. Dylan Napa 20. Corey Allan 21. Fetalaiga Pauga 22. Nathan Brown

Verdict: The Roosters kept their slim finals hopes alive last week with a convincing win over the Dolphins, while the Eels slipped further down the ladder with a big loss to the Broncos. The Eels also lost Mitchell Moses last week, which makes the job of climbing back into the Top 8 even harder.

Tip: Roosters by 8

TAB odds: Eels $2.25 (+3.5 $1.95) Roosters $1.62 (-3.5 $1.85)

Saturday, August 19

Wests Tigers vs. Dolphins, CommBank Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Starford To'a 4. Asu Kepaoa 5. Junior Tupou 6. Daine Laurie 7. Luke Brooks 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. John Bateman 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Alex Seyfarth 16. Alex Twal 17. Shawn Blore Reserves: 18. Justin Matamua 19. Aitasi James 20. Triston Reilly 21. Josh Feledy 22. Kit Laulilii

Dolphins: 1. Kodi Nikorima 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jack Bostock 4. Robert Jennings 5. Tesi Niu 6. Isaiya Katoa 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Harrison Graham 10. Herman Ese'ese 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Euan Aitken 13. Mark Nicholls Bench: 14. JJ Collins 15. Josh Kerr 16. Anthony Milford 17. Jarrod Wallace Reserves: 18. Trai Fuller 19. Max Plath 20. Poasa Faamausili 21. Mason Teague 22. Valynce Te Whare

Verdict: The Tigers put up a good fight last week against the Warriors, while the Dolphins were overpowered by the Roosters in the second half. The Tigers have looked more and more likely to break their sequence of losses every week and this game could represent their best chance.

Tip: Tigers by 12

TAB odds: Tigers $1.38 (-8.5 $1.90) Dolphins $3 (+8.5 $1.90)

Gold Coast Titans vs. Penrith Panthers, Cbus Super Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Aaron Schoupp 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Thomas Weaver 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Chris Randall 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. David Fifita 12. Klese Haas 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Kruise Leeming 15. Isaac Liu 16. Joe Stimson 17. Jacob Alick Reserves: 18. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 19. AJ Brimson 20. Tony Francis 21. Jo Vuna 22. Josiah Pahulu

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Matt Eisenhuth 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 18. Jack Cogger 19. Luke Garner 20. Zac Hosking 21. Thomas Jenkins 22. Spencer Leniu

Verdict: The Titans were well beaten last week by the Sharks, while the Panthers started slowly before powering home against the Sea Eagles. The Titans players will have to be hauled up off the beach for this one, and I wouldn't blame a few of them if they called in sick.

Tip: Panthers by 26

TAB odds: Titans $7.50 (+20.5 $1.90) Panthers $1.08 (-20.5 $1.90)

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. Melbourne Storm, WIN Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Talatau Amone 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Billy Burns 12. Dan Russell 13. Michael Molo Bench: 14. Connor Muhleisen 15. Ryan Couchman 16. Ben Murdoch-Masila 17. Zane Musgrove Reserves: 18. Toby Couchman 19. Sione Finau 20. Jaiyden Hunt 21. Paul Turner 22. Max Feagai

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Reimis Smith 3. Marion Seve 4. Young Tonumaipea 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Tom Eisenhuth 16. Tepai Moeroa 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona Reserves: 18. Alec MacDonald 19. William Warbrick 20. Jonah Pezet 21. Tariq Sims 22. Tyran Wishart

Verdict: The Dragons suffered their third-straight officiating error loss last week, this time against the Rabbitohs. The Storm tore through the hapless Raiders to reestablish their hold on a Top 4 position. The Dragons have nothing on the line apart from pride, and the Storm have shown their ruthless streak.

Tip: Storm by 22

TAB odds: Dragons $5 (+15.5 $1.90) Storms $1.16 (-15.5 $1.90)

Sunday, August 20

Newcastle Knights vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, McDonald Jones Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Daniel Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker Reserves: 18. Dylan Lucas 19. Enari Tuala 20. Adam Clune 21. Brodie Jones 22. Jack Johns

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Jai Arrow 9. Damien Cook 10. Shaquai Mitchell 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Tallis Duncan 15. Michael Chee Kam 16. Siliva Havili 17. Davvy Moale Reserves: 18. Tyrone Munro 19. Hame Sele 20. Peter Mamouzelos 21. Tevita Tatola 22. Dean Hawkins

Verdict: The Knights stomped all over the miserable Bulldogs last week, while the Rabbitohs limped across the line against the Dragons in another unimpressive display. The Bunnies have been so ordinary of late that they might struggle in front of a full house in Newcastle.

Tip: Knights by 6

TAB odds: Knights $2.10 (+2.5 $1.85) Rabbitohs $1.70 (-2.5 $1.95)

Canberra Raiders vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, GIO Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Jordan Rapana 2. Albert Hopoate 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Nick Cotric 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. James Schiller 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Trey Mooney 19. Matt Frawley 20. Ethan Strange 21. Brad Morkos 22. Adrian Trevilyan

Bulldogs: 1. Jake Averillo 2. Blake Wilson 3. Jacob Kiraz 4. Braidon Burns 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Liam Knight 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Corey Waddell 13. Ryan Sutton Bench: 14. Kyle Flanagan 15. Luke Thompson 16. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 17. Tevita Pangai Junior Reserves: 19. Harrison Edwards 20. Kurtis Morrin 21. Jayden Okunbor 22. Hayze Perham 23. Reece Hoffman

Verdict: The Raiders did their chances of a Top 4 finish a lot of damage last week with a big loss to the Storm, while the Bulldogs proved that most of their players have clocked off for the year. The Raiders only have to weather the first ten minutes of Bulldogs intensity, before they'll be able to walk straight through the flimsiest defence in the competition.

Tip: Raiders by 32

TAB odds: Raiders $1.34 (-9.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $3.20 (+9.5 $1.90)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.