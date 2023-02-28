The 2023 NRL season gets underway with a blockbuster clash between Parramatta and Melbourne on Thursday night. On Friday night we have the Panthers taking on the Broncos, before Saturday sees the Sea Eagles hosting the new-look Bulldogs and the Rabbitohs facing the Sharks. Which teams will be best prepared for the early onslaught?

Round 1 is always a tough one to pick. Good luck with your tips.

Jump ahead to a particular game.

Eels vs. Storm

Warriors vs. Knights

Panthers vs. Broncos

Sea Eagles vs. Bulldogs

Cowboys vs. Raiders

Sharks vs. Rabbitohs

Dolphins vs. Roosters

Tigers vs. Titans

BYE: Dragons

Thursday, March 2

Parramatta Eels vs. Melbourne Storm, Commbank Stadium, 7:50pm (AEDT)

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Waqa Blake 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Junior Paulo 11. Bryce Cartwright 12. Matt Doorey 13. J'maine Hopgood 14. Jirah Momoisea 15. Jack Murchie 16. Wiremu Greig 17. Makahesi Makatoa 18. Jakob Arthur 19. Ky Rodwell 20. Ofahiki Ogden 21. Mitch Rein 22. Isaac Lumelume

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Young Tonumaipea 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec Macdonald 16. Chris Lewis 17. Jordan Grant 18. Grant Anderson 19. Bronson Garlick 20. Sualauvi Faalogo 21. Joe Chan 22. Jonah Pezet

Verdict: Both teams have undergone some major changes since last season. Melbourne has lost half of its pack, while the Eels have also said goodbye to some key players. It's hard to imagine that Craig Bellamy won't have his Storm ready to hit the ground running, but the Eels will be very keen to start well in front of their adoring fans. This should be an exciting game with plenty of ball movement and try-scoring action. I'm leaning towards the Storm, simply because they always win Round 1.

Tip: Storm by 4

TAB odds: Eels $2.10 (+2.5 $1.85) Storm $1.74 (-2.5 $1.95)

Harry Grant of the Storm is tackled. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Friday, March 3

New Zealand Warriors vs. Newcastle Knights, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 6pm (AEDT)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Brayden Wiliame 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris 14. Dylan Walker 15. Bunty Afoa 16. Josh Curran 17. Tom Ale 18. Viliami Vailea 20. Freddy Lussick 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Taine Tuaupiki 23. Edward Kosi

Knights: 1. Lachlan Miller 2. Hymel Hunt 3. Enari Tuala 4. Bradman Best 5. Dominic Young 6. Kalyn Ponga 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Jacob Saifiti 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Kurt Mann 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Adam Elliott 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Leo Thompson 18. Jack Johns 19. Tyson Gamble 20. Brodie Jones 21. Dylan Lucas 22. Bailey Hodgson

Verdict: These two teams will be looking for massive improvement following ordinary 2022 seasons. The Warriors had a big pre-season win over the Tigers, before falling to the Storm in the second week. The Knights are working on a whole new set of combinations through the spine and have looked disjointed and a little lost during the pre-season. The Warriors will have the support of a large Wellington crowd as they kick off their season and they should be able to care of the Knights.

Tip: Warriors by 12

TAB odds: Warriors $1.52 (-5.5 $1.90) Knights $2.55 (+5.5 $1.90)

Penrith Panthers vs. Brisbane Broncos, BlueBet Stadium, 8:05pm (AEDT)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Soni Luke 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon 18. Zac Hosking 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Tyrone Peachey 21. Jack Cogger 22. Lindsay Smith

Broncos: 1. Selwyn Cobbo 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Cory Paix 15. Keenan Palasia 16. Thomas Flegler 17. Martin Taupau 18. Deine Mariner 19. Brendan Piakura 20. Xavier Willison 21. Jock Madden 22. Delouise Hoeter

Verdict: The reigning premiers open their campaign at home against the Broncos, who faded badly towards the end of last year. The Panthers have lost some more star players and it will be interesting to see how quickly they can fill those gaps and be back to their difficult best. This could prove to be the perfect opportunity for the Broncos to pull off an upset, but it's very hard to tip against the Panthers at home in recent times.

Tip: Panthers by 10

TAB odds: Panthers $1.20 (-13.5 $1.90) Broncos $4.50 (+13.5 $1.90)

Saturday, March 4

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, 4 Pines Park, 3pm (AEDT)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Brad Parker 4. Tolutau Koula 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Cooper Johns 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Jake Trbojevic 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Kelma Tuilagi 13. Sean Keppie 14. Kaeo Weekes 15. Ben Trbojevic 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Josh Aloiai 18. Toafofoa Sipley 19. Ben Condon 20. Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega 21. Morgan Harper 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

Bulldogs: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Jake Averillo 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Ryan Sutton 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13. Fa'amanu Brown 14. Jayden Tanner 15. Corey Waddell 16. Franklin Pele 17. Jacob Preston 19. Braidon Burns 20. Josh Reynolds 21. Andrew Davey 22. Jackson Topine 23. Jayden Okunbor

Verdict: The Sea Eagles have been impressive in winning the Pre-season Challenge, knocking over the Roosters and Rabbitohs. The re-building Bulldogs, under new coach Cameron Ciraldo, were good against the Raiders, but looked very ordinary against the better credentialled Sharks. The Bulldogs could spring a surprise here, but it is hard to tip against the Sea Eagles at home under new coach Anthony Seibold.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 14

TAB odds: Sea Eagles $1.70 (-3.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $2.15 (+3.5 $1.90)

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Canberra Raiders, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEDT)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Reuben Cotter 11. Coen Hess 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Jason Taumalolo 14. Jake Granville 15. Griffin Neame 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. James Tamou 18. Brendan Elliot 19. Riley Price 20. Tomas Chester 21. Gehamat Shibasaki 22. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. Nick Cotric 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Harley Smith-Shields 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Pasami Saulo 9. Danny Levi 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Harawira-Naera 14. Tom Starling 15. Ata Mariota 16. Corey Horsburgh 17. Emre Guler 18. Albert Hopoate 19. Matt Frawley 20. Zac Woolford 21. Trey Mooney 22. Peter Hola

Verdict: The Cowboys were the surprise packets of 2022, while the Raiders also made it into the finals, where they upset the Storm. I don't expect the Raiders to be as poor as they have been in pre-season games, but I can't see them beating the Cowboys in the steamy far north.

Tip: Cowboys by 10

TAB odds: Cowboys $1.45 (-6.5 $1.90) Raiders $2.75 (+6.5 $1.90)

Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs is fired up for a big 2023 season. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, PointsBet Stadium, 7:35pm (AEDT)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Braydon Trindall 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane 14. Cameron McInnes 15. Wade Graham 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Jack Williams 18. Connor Tracey 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Thomas Hazelton 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Niwhai Puru

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Izaac Thompson 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Cameron Murray 14. Blake Taaffe 15. Michael Chee Kam 16. Davvy Moale 17. Shaq Mitchell 18. Jed Cartwright 19. Terrell Kalo Kalo 20. Ben Lovett 21. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 22. Josiah Karapani

Verdict: This is set to be the match of the weekend, with both teams keen to start genuine premiership assaults with a first-up win. The Sharks looked very sharp in the pre-season and coach Craig Fitzgibbon will have big plans for them heading into his second season in the job. The Rabbitohs always provide tough opposition, but at Shark Park, it's hard to tip against Cronulla in this one.

Tip: Sharks by 6

TAB odds: Sharks $2.25 (+4.5 $1.85) Rabbitohs $1.65 (-4.5 $1.95)

Sunday, March 5

Dolphins vs. Sydney Roosters, Suncorp Stadium, 4:05pm (AEDT)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Brenko Lee 5. Tesi Niu 6. Isaiya Katoa 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Jarrod Wallace 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenny Bromwich 13. Tom Gilbert 14. Herman Ese'ese 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ray Stone 17. Kurt Donoghoe 18. Connelly Lemuelu 19. Poasa Faamausili 20. Mason Teague 21. Anthony Milford 22. Robert Jennings

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph Suaalii 4. Corey Allan 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Lindsay Collins 9. Brandon Smith 10. Matthew Lodge 11. Egan Butcher 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley 14. Drew Hutchison 15. Fletcher Baker 16. Naufahu Whyte 17. Terrell May 18. Jake Turpin 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Sandon Smith 21. Siua Wong 22. Junior Pauga

Verdict: Coach Wayne Bennett and the brand new Dolphins have been handed a baptism of fire first-up against the impressive Roosters. No easing into the rigours of he NRL, they instead host one of the premiership favourites. This could be very ugly if the Roosters turn on their ruthless streak, especially when fatigue sets into the Dolphins after the break. Look for the Dolphins to be enthusiastic early as they'll be well prepared by Bennett.

Tip: Roosters by 24

TAB odds: Dolphins $6.50 (+20.5 $1.85) Roosters $1.11 (-20.5 $1.95)

Wests Tigers vs. Gold Coast Titans, Leichhardt Oval, 6:15pm (AEDT)

Tigers: 1. Daine Laurie 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Brent Naden 4. Tommy Talau 5. Charlie Staines 6. Adam Doueihi 7. Luke Brooks 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Shawn Blore 13. Joe Ofahengaue 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Alex Twal 16. Fonua Pole 17. Asu Kepaoa 18. Alex Seyfarth 19. Starford To'a 20. Brandon Wakeham 21. Justin Matamua 22. Junior Tupou

Titans: 1. Aj Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Aaron Schoupp 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Jaimin Jolliffe 9. Sam Verrills 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Beau Fermor 13. Isaac Liu 14. Jayden Campbell 15. Erin Clark 16. Moeaki Fotuaika 17. Joe Stimson 18. Sam McIntyre 19. Keano Kini 20. Chris Randall 21. Klese Haas 22. Treymain Spry

Verdict: Is this the start of something big for the Tigers as they welcome back Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall to the coaching staff? They will certainly want to start off with a victory over the Titans, especially at Leichhardt Oval. The Titans have plans of their own to have a much-improved season. I'm going to lean towards the Tigers being very emotionally charged for this one.

Tip: Tigers by 10

TAB odds: Tigers $1.74 (-2.5 $1.95) Titans $2.10 (+2.5 $1.85)

