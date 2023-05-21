TAMPERE, Finland -- The United States routed France 9-0 on Sunday to keep its perfect record at the ice hockey world championship.

Cutter Gauthier led with a hat trick; Drew O'Connor got two goals; and Scott Perunovich, T.J. Tynan, Rocco Grimaldi and Conor Garland added one apiece at Nokia Arena for the Americans to dominate Group A with six wins from six games.

Goaltender Cal Petersen made 13 saves for the shutout.

Nico Sturm scored twice as Germany thrashed Hungary 7-2 to keep alive its hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals from Group A.

In the Latvian capital of Riga, Switzerland beat the Czech Republic 4-2 to lead Group B with six victories from six games.

Andres Ambuhl scored two goals and Tanner Richard and Romain Loeffel contributed one each for Switzerland, while Roman Cervenka and Dominik Kubalik scored for the Czechs.

Slovakia edged Slovenia 1-0 in Group B to stay in contention for a place in the knockout stage. Slovenia lost six straight games and will be relegated from the top division.