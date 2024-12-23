Open Extended Reactions

Norwegian skier Timon Haugan added to his first-run advantage to win a World Cup slalom by a large margin in Alta Badia on Monday.

Haugan finished 1.13 seconds ahead of Loic Meillard of Switzerland and 1.26 ahead of Norwegian teammate Atle Lie McGrath.

It was Haugan's second World Cup victory after taking the slalom at finals last season in Saalbach, Austria, the site of this season's world championships in February.

Haugan led McGrath by 0.31 after the first leg then charged the entire way down his second run. He made a mistake and was pushed wide midway down and also made a slight bobble on the bottom of the Gran Risa course. But he recovered both times and celebrated by skiing in a circle in the finish area.

"I tried to keep it simple, keep it clean and really attack," McGrath said. "That was the main goal today, just focus on the skiing and not think about the result."

Haugan was coming off a fifth-place finish in Sunday's giant slalom on the Gran Risa course, which was his best result this season - until Monday.

"It's always nice to ski the GS the day before and get a feeling for the snow," Haugan said. "It's good for the nerves, too, to get a good result yesterday and then I can just relax and focus on the skiing."

Meillard was only eighth in the morning but surged up the leader board for his third podium in four slaloms this season.

McGrath, who was second after the first run, recorded his third consecutive slalom podium after placing third in Gurgl, Austria, and second in Val d'Isere, France.

Norway had a 1-2 in Val d'Isere eight days ago with Henrik Kristoffersen finishing ahead of McGrath.

Kristoffersen finished fourth this time, 1.31 behind, but held on to his lead in the slalom standings.

Olympic champion Clement Noel stood third after the first run but struggled toward the end of his second run and placed sixth.

Noel won the opening two slaloms of the season but then missed the Val d'Isere race after injuring his ankle in a giant slalom.

The course in the Italian Dolomites was dark in sections, icy and bumpy.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, the Norwegian-born standout now representing Brazil, finished 12th, putting down the fastest second run to move up from 24th after the first leg.

The men's circuit resumes with downhill and super-G races in Bormio on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.