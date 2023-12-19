Open Extended Reactions

Jake Paul is doubling down on his commitment to boxing with a unique endeavor.

The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter will partner with USA Boxing ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, officials told ESPN on Tuesday.

Paul, 26, will travel to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado and the Olympics with the boxing national team and essentially cover what they are doing on his social media channels with the hope of building awareness and growing popularity for the team specifically and amateur boxing in general. In addition, Paul will advise athletes on how to grow their own brands.

"Within just three years of becoming a professional boxer, Jake Paul has become a standout inspiration to younger generations and has emerged as one of the most exciting, influential figures in boxing history," Mike McAtee, the executive director of USA Boxing, said in a statement. "Jake's mentorship will be a vital resource to the young athletes on Team USA to ensure they capitalize on building brand IP as they get the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the world at the most iconic contest in history: the Olympics."

Qualified boxing Olympians Joshua Edwards and Morelle McCane attended Paul's boxing match last Friday night in Orlando against Andre August. They walked out with Paul for the bout and created content with him at the event. Paul won via first-round knockout with an uppercut.

"It has always been my goal to shine a spotlight not just on boxing as a sport, but on the people who work so hard to be the best within it," Paul said in a statement. "The mindset of pursuing greatness is one I both see and personally share with Mo McCane, Joshua Edwards, and the rest of Team USA's boxing talent. The Olympics are the greatest stage in the world, and I'm honored to help bring awareness to USA Boxing and mentor these young, inspiring athletes as they fight for gold. Anyone who works hard enough to receive the honor to represent Team USA at the Olympics deserves a platform, so I'm looking forward to getting down to business in Colorado Springs with Coach [Billy] Walsh and the rest of Team USA."

Paul also has a nonprofit organization called Boxing Bullies that has hosted events for young boxers about the causes and effects of bullying and has renovated boxing gyms in Puerto Rico, New York, Florida and Arizona. Last April, Boxing Bullies teamed up with the WBO for another program to renovate youth boxing gyms across the United States.

"Jake's dedication to helping young boxing prospects with their brand-building acumen, global audience, and championship mindset make him the perfect choice for this role and he will serve as an invaluable asset to amplify USA Boxing as we approach the 2024 Summer Olympics," said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. "MVP is proud to support Jake and the champions of tomorrow alongside Team USA, and we could not be more excited for Jake to meet and work with the team throughout their training camp in Colorado Springs through the end of the medal rounds this summer in Paris."