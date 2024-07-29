India at Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: Satwik-Chirag match cancelled; Shooters aim for more medals; men's hockey team face Argentina

Open Extended Reactions

India opened their Paris Olympics 2024 account with a superb bronze by Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol event. They will want to add a few more to their tally on Monday with medal opportunities in shooting and archery.

Ramita Jindal, only 20, had an outstanding qualification in the 10m air rifle event where she finished fifth and will now fight for the Olympics medal in the finals.

Arjun Babuta also made it to the finals of the men's 10m air rifle event after finishing seventh in the qualification.

The competitions for both Ramita and Arjun will be tough but they will like to take inspiration from their shooting teammate Manu Bhaker.

Bhaker is back in action again on Monday. She will team up with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The other Indian pair in the event are Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema Singh.

Also on Monday, the men's archery team comprising of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will hope to make it to the medal rounds. They have directly qualified for the quarterfinals where they will face either Colombia or Turkey.

In hockey, Harmanpreet Singh and co. are up against Argentina. India have earned a hard-fought 3-2 win against New Zealand. Argentina will also pose a big challenge but India should aim to continue their winning momentum, which will ease their path towards quarterfinal qualification.

In badminton, medal hopefuls Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty saw their men's doubles group stage match against Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel cancelled, after the former withdrew with injury.

Satwik-Chirag, will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals if if French duo Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar lose to Indonesian stars Fajar Alfian and Muhammed Rian Ardianto today,

Lakshya Sen will also be in action in his men's singles group match against Julien Carraggi of Belgium.

