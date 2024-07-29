Opals Takeaways: Horrific stat line underpins boil over

Open Extended Reactions

The Opals have suffered their worst loss at an Olympic Games on Monday night, outplayed by an inspired Nigeria in one of the biggest boilovers in women's basketball history.

It was the first time World No.3 has lost to its No.12 ranked opposition with Nigeria's 75-63 victory giving them their first Olympic win in two decades.

The stat sheet was nightmare reading for Australia who coughed the ball up a staggering 26 times.

The Opals shot a dismal 44% from the free throw line in a game where they led for just under 12 minutes and had no answers for Nigeria's physicality, hustle and sheer determination.

Australia had some good glimpses through the likes of top scorer Alanna Smith, Ezi Magbegor, Sami Whitcomb and Steph Talbot, who registered a 12-rebound-10 assist double-double, but they were few and far between.

This was meant to be the easy game of Pool B for Australia who were issued a damning reminder there are no walkovers on the biggest sporting stage of all.

The Opals must quickly regroup and turn focus to Canada on Thursday. The countries met in a warm-up game in Spain last week with Canada prevailing, 77-74. Host nation and medal fancy France await next Monday.

LE DISASTER

The turnovers came early for Australia but in some ways it could have been expected. With seven team members competing in the current WNBA season, the final 12 didn't come together until a fortnight ago in Spain but that crucial, limited preparation would be interrupted.

Australia's #11 Alanna Smith (Bottom), Nigeria's #0 Amy Okonkwo (C) and Nigeria's #20 Murjanatu Musa (R) fight for the ball SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Australia played warm-up games against the home team and Canada with Olympic debutant Isobel Borlase and 2022 FIBA World Cup All-Star Steph Talbot sitting out both with niggling injuries. Captain Tess Madgen, Bec Allen and Lauren Jackson only played in one game with Allen suffering a hamstring injury, which ruled her out of the Games, in the fixture she did suit up in.

Unfortunately for Australia on Monday night it wasn't just a case of early nerves as poor ball handling plagued its opening game, the Opals deep in unfamiliar territory with an uncharacteristic 16 turnovers at the half.

Nigeria pounced on every turnover and errant pass scoring 26 points from the Opals mistakes.

Australia couldn't deliver at the free throw line and were punished by the opposition at the other end.

SMITH SHINES

Smith (15 points, 7 rebounds) can hold her head high after her big stage return to the Opals.

Alanna Smith of Australia, Nicole Enabosi of Nigeria Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images

A Tokyo Olympian, the 27-year-old was cut from the Australian team for the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Sydney and has tirelessly worked her way back into the green and gold through consistent form in Europe and breakout seasons in the WNBA last year with Chicago Sky and in 2024 with Minnesota Lynx.

Playing an even greater role and carrying more responsibility following the 11th-hour withdrawal of Allen, Smith got to work at both ends of the floor, went at 67% from the field and made some big shots particularly as Australia made its run in the second half. Her start in Paris bodes well for the remainder of the tournament.

LJ MAKES HISTORY

The 43-year-old in her fifth Olympics, and first since 2012, became the oldest basketballer to play at the Games surpassing Argentina's Luis Scola (men) and Spain's Laia Palau (women).

Jackson checked into the game half way though the opening quarter, with her country holding a 13-8 advantage, to a rousing reception from the Lille crowd.

She was into the action immediately with a block on Nigeria's Blessing Ejiofor.

Jackson's six points consisted of two triples, with the second coming on the eve of three-quarter time after the Opals had reeled in a 15-point deficit to trail by just four at the final break.

Jackson also had 2 boards and a steal in her 12 minutes court time.