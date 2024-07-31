Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Earlier this week, English diver Tom Daley was spotted in the stands completing a side quest before his event.

Daley became famous at the Tokyo Games when he brought his needles and yarn to the stands above the diving pool in a bid to take his mind off the competition.

The activity helped produce his first Olympic gold medal -- in his third attempt -- and an Instagram page called "Made With Love By Tom Daley" that spotlights other knitters' work and showcases his own.

In Paris, days after winning silver alongside Noah Williams in the men's 10m synchro event, Daley revealed the finished jumper.

It has "DALEY" written on the back in bold white letters, with British and French flags along the bottom. It also has his initials "TD" on the sleeve.

Daley had effectively retired after Tokyo, only being persuaded to come back after his then-5-year-old son, Robbie, asked if he would so he could see him dive. Daley and his partner, Dustin Lance Black, also have another son, Phoenix.

"To be able to dive in front of my kids and my family, that was really special. An experience I will never forget," Daley said after winning his silver medal on Monday. "Even having Phoenix throw his water cup at me while I was doing interviews. It's been such a special Games. I'm really happy with the way we dived today."