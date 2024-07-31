Check out the scores and storylines of Wednesday's action across all sports at the Paris Games. (1:38)

Two of Team USA's top squads continued with group play Wednesday at the 2024 Paris Games.

The U.S. men's basketball team defeated South Sudan, a team it narrowly defeated July 20, 103-86 to qualify for the quarterfinals. After sitting out the win against Serbia on Sunday, Jayson Tatum got the start this time.

The U.S. Olympic women's soccer team secured a first-place finish in Group B with a 2-1 win against Australia. The Americans, who were already in the quarterfinals after a 4-1 win against Germany on Sunday, will face Japan on Saturday.

Katie Ledecky and Leon Marchand highlighted the finals in swimming, making history with their wins.

It was a busy day in tennis, as Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz were back in action for doubles, but particularly for American Taylor Fritz. He played three times Wednesday -- a mixed doubles quarterfinal with Coco Gauff, a third-round men's singles quarterfinal and a second-round men's doubles match with Tommy Paul. Fritz won his men's doubles match but lost in mixed doubles and men's singles.

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday.

U.S. men's basketball beats South Sudan

Led by 18 points from Bam Adebayo, U.S. men's basketball remained undefeated with a 103-86 win against South Sudan, a team it narrowly defeated July 20. The win also advances Team USA to the quarterfinal stage.

Kevin Durant continued his Olympic success with 14 points off the bench, while LeBron James added 12 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. After not playing in the opening game, Jayson Tatum was inserted into the starting lineup. He had four points and five rebounds replacing Joel Embiid. Anthony Davis also entered the starting lineup, replacing Jrue Holiday.

Team USA will face Puerto Rico in the final group game Saturday. -- READ MORE

Marchand makes Olympic history with gold in 200m breaststroke

Just moments after standing atop the podium after winning gold in the 200m butterfly Wednesday, and having become the first swimmer in France's history to win multiple individual gold medals, Leon Marchand returned to the pool for the 200m breaststroke.

If he was tired, or if the pressure had gotten to him, he certainly showed no signs of it.

The 22-year-old made even more history as he became the first swimmer ever to win a medal in both the butterfly and breaststroke with another gold medal -- with an Olympic-record time of 2:05.85.

Since 1956, when butterfly was first separated out as its own event at the Olympics, no swimmer -- in men's or women's events, at any distance, and not even across multiple Games -- had ever medaled in butterfly and breaststroke. But with an entire arena behind him -- chanting his name and cheering for every single stroke -- Marchand not only did it but made it look easy. He now owns three Olympic gold medals -- all earned this week -- and has more gold medals than any other French swimmer in history.

After the race, Marchand slammed his fist into the pool once he had seen his time and the result. The crowd erupted in cheers and then in song.

Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook won the silver, and Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands earned the bronze.

The night at a still-buzzing La Defense Arena concluded soon after with the men's 100m freestyle -- and that race did not disappoint as China's Pan Zhanle broke the world record with a 46.40 finish.

Kyle Chalmers of Australia and David Popovici of Romania also ended up on the podium. Americans Jack Alexy and Chris Guiliano, who won gold together as part of the 4x100 freestyle relay team earlier in the week, finished in seventh and eighth place, respectively. -- D'Arcy Maine

Americans knock out Carlos Alcaraz-Rafael Nadal

One of the more highly anticipated men's duos in the 2024 Olympics doubles bracket was eliminated Wednesday. Americans Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram defeated Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-4 in the men's doubles quarterfinals. -- READ MORE

Ledecky wins 12th medal, tied for most by a U.S. woman

Katie Ledecky's status as one of the best swimmers to ever compete has long been cemented, but she left no doubt on Wednesday night with yet another dominant performance in the 1,500m freestyle.

She earned the gold medal with a 15:30.02 finish -- over five seconds faster than her previous Olympic record and more than 10 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Anastasiya Kirpichnikova. Ledecky also tied Jenny Thompson's record for the most gold medals (8) by a woman in the sport.

It was the 12th Olympic medal of Ledecky's career, tying her with Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin as the most decorated female athlete in U.S. history, and putting her in a five-way tie her for second all-time in the sport's history, behind only Michael Phelps (23).

The event's defending champion -- and the owner of the 19 fastest times in the race's history entering the race -- Ledecky took the lead in the first lap and it only continued to grow. The 27-year-old splashed her hand in the water in celebration after she won and as the rest of the field was still swimming.

Ledecky won't have much more time to celebrate tonight. She still has two more races this week, the 800m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle, and a chance to make even more history.

While Ledecky's victory seemed all but certain for most of the race, there was a battle between three women for the final two spots on the podium. Ultimately France's Kirpichnikova earned the silver -- earning a bigger reception than Ledecky from the home crowd once she touched the wall -- and Germany's Isabel Gose notched the bronze. Simona Quadarella of Italy finished in fourth. -- D'Arcy Maine

LeBron etches name into Olympic history

LeBron James is already the NBA's all-time leading scorer. With a basket against South Sudan Wednesday, James became the third U.S. men's basketball national team player to score 300 Olympic points -- the other two being Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony.

Marchand grabs gold after electric comeback

Two races down, two gold medals for Leon Marchand.

One of France's most recognizable and hyped stars of the 2024 Games earned the top spot on the podium -- again -- in the 200m butterfly on Wednesday in front of a capacity-filled crowd at La Defense Arena. The crowd chanted his name as he walked to the starting block, but reached a fever pitch as he hunted down Hungary's Kristof Milak during the final stretch.

And when he won with a final time of 1:51.21, the crowd erupted in cheers and song. At just 22, he is now the first French swimmer in history to win multiple individual gold medals.

Milak earned the silver and Canada's Ilya Kharun -- Marchand's former Arizona State teammate -- took home the bronze.

And Marchand isn't done for the night. He will later compete in the 200m breaststroke and look to become the first swimmer ever to win an Olympic medal in both butterfly and breaststroke.

In the night's first event, Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom stunned the star-studded 100m freestyle field for a 52.16 final and the second gold medal (and fifth overall) of her career.

American Torri Huske finished in second place and earned her third medal of the 2024 Games. Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey -- already the most decorated Olympian in her country's history in any sport -- collected her fourth medal with the bronze. -- D'Arcy Maine

U.S. women's national team wins final group game

The USWNT rolled through the group stage, tallying two wins in its first two matches. Its impressive form carried through to its third match against Australia, with the U.S. taking the lead just before halftime on a point-blank toe poke from Trinity Rodman in the midst of a set piece scramble. Korbin Albert added a second goal in the 77nd minute on the brink to a 2-1 win.

The U.S. finish the group stage phase with the best goal difference (plus-7) of any team in the field. They will face Japan in the quarterfinals.

Japan's Shinnosuke Oka wins gold in men's gymnastics all-around

Two days after earning team gold, reigning world and Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan struggled in Wednesday's all-around final. He fell on pommel horse and, despite qualifying third, finished outside of medal contention in sixth place.

Instead, it was Hashimoto's 20-year-old teammate, Shinnosuke Oka, who won gold in his first Olympics. China's Boheng Zhang, who suffered a fall on floor early in the competition, earned silver and his teammate, Ruoteng Xiao, took bronze. Less than half a point separated the gold and bronze medalists.

American Fred Richard, who qualified 10th, fell off the pommel horse in his opening rotation but hit his next four routines before falling on his final pass on floor. He finished 15th. Richard's University of Michigan teammate, Paul Juda, hit six clean routines but lacked the difficulty to break into the top 10 and finished 14th. Brody Malone, a two-time Olympian and the leader of Team USA at these Games, failed to qualify for the all-around final, but was on the floor supporting his teammates, carrying their chalk, adjusting their apparatus and cheering as loudly as anyone at Bercy Arena.

After four rotations, Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev, 30, led the competition by just over a tenth of a point over his 20-year-old teammate, Illia Kovtun, and the duo had the crowd behind them. Fans erupted in cheers each time either of the men was shown on the big screen with light yellow warmup jackets draped over their shoulders. Kovtun finished fourth and Verniaiev finished eighth. -- D'Arcy Maine

Tom Daley unveils sweater knitted at Paris Games

Great Britain diver Tom Daley gained acclaim for knitting at the 2020 Tokyo Games. This time, he showed off the finished product of a sweater he worked on in Paris days after winning silver alongside Noah Williams in the men's 10m synchro event. -- READ MORE

Great Britain diver Tom Daley knitting during the 2024 Paris Games. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

U.S. women's volleyball takes down two-time champions

After losing to China in its opening pool match, the U.S. women's volleyball team had a tough task to get their first win of the 2024 Paris Games -- beat the two-time defending world champions in women's indoor volleyball, Serbia.

Team USA rose to the occasion, defeating Serbia 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 14-25, 17-15.

It marked the second time in Olympic competition the U.S. played a deciding fifth set in its opening two matches of an Olympics, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The U.S. is also now 4-1 against Serbia in Olympic play.

It will play France next on Sunday in the final game of group play.

Lola Anderson's father's legacy lives on with gold

Lola Anderson and Great Britain's rowing team edged the Netherlands by 0.15 seconds to take gold. But after earning the hardware, the only thoughts that circulated in her mind was a conversation between her and her late father, and a goal she set for herself when she was younger. -- READ MORE