Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics brings a return to action for a handful of Team USA's top names.

Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey will look to continue their "redemption tour" in the women's gymnastics team final. Coco Gauff will face Donna Vekic in the women's singles third round, then pair up with Taylor Fritz in the mixed doubles first round. Katie Ledecky swims in the women's 1500m freestyle heats. The Olympic men's soccer team also plays another group game.

Alongside Gauff and Fritz, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz play their second men's doubles match at Roland Garros, while Andy Murray has another chance at delaying his retirement as he plays doubles.

Here's what to look for on Tuesday.

Top events to watch

5 a.m. ET: Swimming -- Men's 200m fly heat, Men's/Women's 100m freestyle heats, Women's 1500m freestyle heats

6 a.m. ET: Tennis -- Women's singles third round, Coco Gauff vs. Donna Vekic

7 a.m. ET: Volleyball -- Men's preliminary round Pool C, United States vs. Germany

12:15 a.m. ET : Artistic gymnastics -- Women's team final

1 p.m. ET: Men's Soccer -- United States vs. Guinea

