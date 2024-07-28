Open Extended Reactions

The first Monday of the 2024 Paris Olympics will see plenty of medals awarded and familiar names competing.

Roland Garros will feature some of the biggest names in tennis, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic meeting for the 60th time -- a record for head-to-head matches between two men in the sport's Open era, which began in 1968. Additionally, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will compete in the singles second round on Monday.

Meanwhile, swimmers ranging from Australia's Ariarne Titmus to Team USA's Ryan Murphy will continue to make a splash as five medal events will take place at La Defense Arena.

Led by two-time WNBA MVPs A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, the U.S. women's basketball team opens its pursuit of a record eighth straight gold medal against Japan. The U.S. women are on a 55-game Olympic winning streak and haven't lost since 1992.

Keep an eye on these athletes and events on Monday:

Top events to watch

7:30 a.m. ET (approximate time, second on Philippe Chatrier): Tennis (men's singles second round), Novak Djokovic (Serbia) vs. Rafael Nadal (Spain)

7:30 a.m. ET (approximate time, second on Suzanne Lenglen): Tennis (women's singles second round), Maria Lourdes Carle (Argentina) vs. Coco Gauff (USA)

11:30 a.m. ET: Artistic gymnastics (men's team final)

2:30 p.m. ET: Swimming, 400m IM (women's final); 200m freestyle (men's/women's final); 100m breaststroke (women's final); 100m backstroke (men's final)

3:30 p.m. ET: Women's basketball, USA vs. Japan

