Tom Daley won his fifth Olympic medal in Paris alongside Noah Williams on Monday. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Tom Daley and Noah Williams won silver in men's 10-metre synchronised diving on Monday as Team GB's hunt for a gold medal enters its third day.

The British pair were always going to be an outside chance for gold, with China's Junjie Lian and Hao Yang winning gold on their Olympic debuts having won at the world championships for the past three years. Williams previously described the pair of them as the diving world's Erling Haaland.

Daley now has five Olympic medals from five Games, including his long-awaited gold in this event in Tokyo 2021.

"It's just so special. This time last year deciding to come back, never mind not knowing if I would make the synchro team. Doing it in front of my son who asked me to come back is so special I now have one of every colour. I've completed the set," Daley told the BBC after the event.

Daley and Williams delivered a superb first dive that saw them score 53.40 after performing an inward 1½ somersaults. It left them level with Canada, before both teams were topped by Chinese pair Lian and Yang as they carded 56.40 points from a near flawless forward dive.

Lian and Yang furthered their lead with every dive, leaving Daley and Williams in a battle with Canada's Ryan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray for silver. The two teams matched each other's scores on the next dive, despite Williams diving slightly out of sync with Daley, meaning they were tied after the two least difficult attempts.

The Brits took the lead over Canada as the optional dives began in Round 3. The two teams performed dives of equal difficulty, but Daley and Williams scored almost five points better.

Canada disappointed with their fourth dive -- the most difficult of their set -- while Daley and Williams delivered a huge score of 93.96 after opting for a slightly less challenging routine.

After that, it was Daley and Williams' to lose and they never let the silver medal slip. The duo delivered huge scores of 87.72 and 93.2 leaving them on 463.44 and ensuring they took second place.

When asked if this was his last Olympics, Daley said: "I don't know. We'll enjoy today and see what the future holds. Right now, I'll just go and enjoy time with my little ones."