The Olympics are taking place in Paris for the third time, with the French capital having previously hosted the Games in 1900 and 1924. GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

All times BST

JULY 26 - OPENING CEREMONY

The Olympic Games officially kicks off in unusual fashion this year, with Paris choosing to host the opening ceremony outside of a stadium for the first time. Instead, the River Seine will play host to the ceremony, with each country's athletes standing on floating barges in a parade down the river.

It is important to note that the first events actually get under way on July 24. By the time the world's eyes are trained on the French capital on July 26, athletes competing in rugby sevens, handball and football will have already played their first matches of the Games.

JULY 27 - DAY 1

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: The first morning of the Games is a busy one for Team GB. The swimming begins at 10 a.m., where Adam Peaty will get his Olympic Games under way in the men's 100m breaststroke heats. He is a two-time Olympic champion in the discipline and is expected to ease through to Sunday's must-see final.

The men's artistic gymnastics team begin their Games at 10 a.m. They will be hoping to go one better and reach the podium this time round after coming fourth in Tokyo.

Synchronised diving duo Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper could win Team GB's first medal at the 2024 Olympic Games. Clive Rose/Getty Images

The first chance for Team GB to win a medal will come in either the diving pool or on the shooting range. Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper will compete in the synchronised 3m springboard final where the action starts from 10 a.m. However, they could be pipped by Michael Bargeron and Seonaid McIntosh in the 10m mixed air rifle final. The first shots will be fired at 9.30 a.m. in the bronze medal match before the battle for gold follows.

If it doesn't come there, then perhaps in the road cycling? That gets under way from 1.30 p.m. with the women's individual time trial followed by the men's individual time trial at 3.32 p.m.

ALSO IN ACTION: Team GB's hockey team play their first match in Pool A against Spain. In the afternoon, canoe slalom hopeful Kimberley Woods will take part in her second Olympics after reaching the final at her debut Games in Tokyo where she came 10th after incurring a number of penalties in the final. Since then, she has spoken candidly about her battles with mental health and self-harming.

Elsewhere, Charley Davison is the first GB boxer to step into the ring in Paris. The preliminaries for her 54kg category begin at 2.30 p.m.

OTHER NOTABLE EVENTS: The most noteworthy global action comes in the swimming pool. The United States will hope to kick off their gold rush in the women's 400m freestyle final through the indomitable Katie Ledecky at around 8 p.m.

The evening swimming session will also see finals in the men's 400m freestyle and the 4 x 100m freestyle relay finals.

One of the poster boys of the Olympics will also begin his action as the French basketball team -- led by Victor Wembanyama -- play their first Group B match against Brazil at 4.15 p.m.

There will also be medals handed out in the men's rugby sevens event, with the semifinals and finals taking place from 2.30 p.m. and the gold-medal match at 6.45 p.m.

JULY 28 - DAY 2

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: All eyes turn to Adam Peaty, who will look to become the first swimmer since Michael Phelps to win the same swimming event at three straight Olympics when aims to defend his 100m breaststroke title.

He faces stiff competition this time, though. China's Qin Haiyang won all three breaststroke events at last year's world championships, but Peaty's 2019 world record of 56.88 seconds remains unbeaten. He has been open about his struggles with his mental health and alcoholism during this Olympic cycle.

Peaty returned to the pool for the British trials in April, recording a blistering time of 57.94. That's almost faster than Haiyang's personal best in the event.

Adam Peaty will look to add to his impressive Olympic haul in the 100m breaststroke final. Elsa/Getty Images

That final -- one of the must-watch events of the Olympic Games -- is scheduled for 8.54 p.m. There is plenty to come before then, though. The women's artistic gymnastics qualifications begin from 8.30 a.m. Included in that team is Abigail Martin, who at 16 years old is one of Team GB's youngest athletes.

Kimberley Woods will get a chance to improve on her 10th-place finish from Tokyo in the women's kayak singles event. The semifinals will take place at 2.30 p.m., with the final set for 4.45 p.m.

In the late afternoon comes Chelsie Giles, who won Team GB's first medal in Tokyo with a bronze in judo. Her competition begins from 9 a.m., with the finals, should she get there, getting under way from 3 p.m.

Helen Glover's Games begins in the women's four heats at 11.30 a.m.

ALSO IN ACTION: There's plenty more to be aware of, too. Team GB's women's hockey team plays their first Pool B match at 9 a.m. against Spain.

The women's rugby sevens event begins. Headlined by one of international rugby union's brightest stars, England's Ellie Kildunne, Team GB face Ireland at 2.30 p.m. and Australia at 6.30 p.m. Meanwhile, the men's hockey team continues in Pool A against South Africa at 7.15 p.m.

Three different British boxers are in action as Rosie Eccles, Pat Brown and Lewis Richardson all step into the ring.

BEST GLOBAL ACTION: The United States men's basketball team -- led by LeBron James and Steph Curry -- takes centre stage as they tip off their Paris opener against Nikola Jokić's Serbia at 4.15 p.m.

Simone Biles and Team USA's women's gymnastics team will begin their action at the Bercy Arena when their qualification round begins at 10.40 a.m.

In the evening, one of France's biggest stars of the Games, Léon Marchand, will get a chance to win his first medal of the four events he is competing in. The men's 400m individual medley final takes place at 7.30 p.m. At last year's World Championships, Marchand smashed Michael Phelps' long-standing world record in the event, shaving a stunning 1.34 off his Beijing 2008 mark.

While most Olympians will be vying for glory in Paris, surfers will be going for gold almost 10,000 miles away on the island of Tahiti. The island in French Polynsesia was selected to host the event in order to engage the country's overseas territories and their communities in the Games.

JULY 29 - DAY 3

Tom Daley will take part in his fifth, and perhaps final, Olympics in the 10m synchro final alongside Noah Williams. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: Day 3 at the Olympics will bring familiar faces to the fore for Team GB as Tom Daley seeks to defend his 10m synchro title alongside new partner Noah Williams in the final at 10 a.m.

Daley won the title in Tokyo -- his first Olympic gold at his fourth attempt -- and will enter his fifth Games in Paris.

In the afternoon, another reigning Olympic champion will look to defend their crown with Tim Pidcock taking on the cross-country mountain biking event at 1.10 p.m.

Super heavyweight boxer Delicious Orie -- anointed as the next Anthony Joshua -- will begin his Paris journey in the +92kg event, the round-of-16 bouts taking place at 3.50 p.m. and 8.20 p.m.

Team GB will also be looking to add medals in the pool in the men's 200m freestyle final, where Matt Richards has recorded the fastest time this calendar year but Hwang Sun-woo took the world championship medal in February. Duncan Scott should also find a spot in the final.

ALSO IN ACTION: Seonaid McIntosh will get another chance to win a medal in shooting when she competes in the women's 10m air rifle final at 8.30 a.m., although the 50m event (the discipline in which she is ranked No. 1 in the world) is later in the Games.

Team GB's women's rugby sevens side finish up in Pool B at 1 p.m. against South Africa. If they make it through then they'll earn a place in the quarterfinals, which begin at 8 p.m.

There are also finals events in the men's canoe single, where Adam Burgess will be hoping to take part, and in equestrian team and individual eventing, which will be held at what is perhaps Paris' most elegant venue, the Palace of Versailles.

BEST GLOBAL ACTION: There are 18 gold medal events on Day 3 and a host of global stars to look out for.

In the pool, Canadian superstar Summer McIntosh will get her chance to take on her own 400m individual medley world record.

The United States women's basketball team kicks off their Olympics against Japan at 8 p.m., although don't expect to see Caitlin Clark after she missed out on selection, with coaches opting for more experienced players.

JULY 30 - DAY 4

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: Day 4 will bring the earliest start for fans hoping to see Team GB win a medal at the Games. The men's triathlon will begin in the River Seine at 7 a.m. and while the talk of the town will be over whether the city's €1.5 billion investment in cleaning the water has been a success, the eyes of the UK public will turn to Alex Yee and his quest for an individual gold.

The country has won five medals in the past three Olympics in this event -- including a silver from Yee in Tokyo and the mixed relay gold -- and he will be hoping to go on better this time out.

In judo, Lucy Renshall will begin her redemption story in the 63kg preliminaries at 9 a.m. She was knocked out in the opening round in Tokyo, but it proved to be a badly-timed blip as she topped the world judo rankings the following year. Should she qualify, the final block in her category begin at 3 p.m.

In the pool, Team GB will have a chance to defend their 4 x 200 men's freestyle relay title at 9 p.m.

Elsewhere, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian Charlotte Dujardin will take part in Day 1 of the dressage team and individual grand prix, alongside Carl Hester, Charlotte Fry and Becky Moody.

Charlotte Dujardin will look to add to the five Olympic medals that she has already won as she competes in the dressage on her horse, Imhotep. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

ALSO IN ACTION: Mallory Franklin won silver in the women's canoe single (C1) in Tokyo, and she is on record saying that she hopes to change that colour to gold in the French capital this summer. Her journey to that goal begins in the women's C1 heats at 2 p.m. with a second run at 4.10 p.m.

On the men's side, gold-medal hope Joe Clarke's Olympic journey resumes after an eight-year hiatus as he competes in the K1 heats at 3 p.m. with a second run at 5.10 p.m. He won gold at Rio 2016 in the event before controversially missing out on selection for Tokyo. However, he was crowned K1 world champion in 2023.

The women's rugby sevens comes to a close, with the semifinals beginning from 2.30 p.m. and the gold-medal match at 6.45 p.m.

BEST GLOBAL ACTION: Simone Biles will get the opportunity to pick up her first medal of these Games in the women's team final at 5.15 p.m. The United States will be looking to wrestle back the Olympic title after finishing second last time out.

If the USA does medal in the event -- and they are favourites to win it -- then Biles will become the most decorated American gymnast of all time.

In the pool, Australia's Kaylee McKeown will face a battle with USA's Regan Smith in the women's 100m backstroke final at 7.54 p.m.

JULY 31 - DAY 5

Beth Potter will aim to get the day off to the perfect start for Team GB as she goes for gold in the women's triathlon. BERTRAND GUAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: Prepare for what could be Team GB's most successful day of the Games so far.

It will be another early start for Team GB and a very real chance at a gold medal when Beth Potter attacks the women's triathlon at 7 a.m. She is the reigning world champion in the event, as well as the winner of last year's test event in Paris. Tokyo silver medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown will also race.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix -- the daughter of television presenter Fred Sirieix -- will partner Lois Toulson in the women's 10m synchro final at 10 a.m.

Charlotte Worthington will hope to defend her Tokyo title in the women's BMX park final at 12.10 p.m. Worthington has been open about struggling to cope with the pressure of being a reigning Olympic champion and has opted to skip multiple top competitions since then.

The men's event signals another medal chance when reigning world champion Kieran Reilly takes the stage for his first Olympics. In 2022, he was the first rider to land a "Triple Flair"-- three backflips with one 180° rotation. His competition begins at 1.44 p.m.

On the water, the men's rowing quadruple sculls final take place at 11.26 a.m., with the women's final set for 11.38 a.m.

In a smaller boat, Mallory Franklin will take on her canoe singles semifinal at 2.30 p.m., with the final, if she makes it, set for 4.25 p.m.

ALSO IN ACTION: Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown will compete in her 70kg judo event at 9 a.m. She came fifth at the world championships in 2023, so represents an outside chance at a medal. If she does manage to achieve that, her final block starts at 3 p.m.

The dressage event continues for a second day, while the women's hockey continues for Team GB against South Africa at 9.30 a.m.

In the pool, Laura Stephens will set about sending a message in her marquee event, the women's 200m butterfly, in which she is reigning world champion. She will race in the heats at 10 a.m., with the semifinal set for 7.43 p.m.

BEST GLOBAL ACTION: The United States men's basketball team play their second game in Pool C against South Sudan at 8 p.m.

In the pool, Katie Ledecky will swim her longest event in Paris in the women's 1,500m freestyle.

Later on Wednesday, French superstar Léon Marchand will have a chance at bringing home gold for the hosts in the 200m butterfly, but he will go up against Hungary's world record holder Kristóf Milák for what is set to be a titanic tussle.

AUG. 1 - DAY 6

Helen Glover will compete in her fourth Olympics, and look to win her third gold, in Paris. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: Helen Glover has spent the past four years juggling motherhood and elite sporting competition, and on Thursday she will find out what colour medal -- if any -- her efforts will have yielded. It is not just down to her, though, as she takes part in the women's rowing four final at 10.50 a.m.

Remember BMX racers Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte from Tokyo and their heroics in bringing home gold and silver, respectively? Shriever has added two more world titles since then, with Whyte adding a world silver, too, as both look to repeat their feats in Paris. Both begin in the quarterfinal stages from 7 p.m.

One of the best chances for a gold medal will come through Joe Clarke, who races in the men's K1 semifinal at 2.30 p.m. where a place in the final at 4.30 p.m. will be up for grabs.

In the evening, reigning world champion Laura Stephens will aim to add an Olympic title to her CV in the women's 200m butterfly.

Tom Dean initially aimed for five medals at this Olympic Games before failing to beat his Team GB rivals in some of the events. That left him racing in just one individual event -- the men's 200m individual medley. The heats for that event begin at 10 a.m., with the semifinals set for 8:25 p.m.

Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson will look to become the latest GB rowers to secure Olympic gold as they race in the men's four final at 11.10am.

ALSO IN ACTION: Golf fans can cheer on Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick when the men's first round gets under way at Paris' Golf National course from 8 a.m. Rory McIlroy, who is from Holywood, Northern Ireland, will compete for Ireland alongside Shane Lowry.

Team GB's women's hockey side play another Pool B match against the United States at 4 p.m.

BEST GLOBAL ACTION: Simone Biles will take on the women's individual all-around gymnastics final at 5.15 p.m. She dazzled to gold in the event in Rio 2016 but memorably withdrew in Tokyo as she suffered with the "twisties."

If she can claim gold in Paris she will become the first gymnast since 1968 to win two Olympic titles in the event. At age 27, she would also smash the record for the oldest American gymnastic gold medallist -- the record is currently held by Aly Raisman who was 22 in 2016.

In the pool, Australia, China and the USA will go head-to-head in the women's 4 x 200m freestyle relay final at 8.49 p.m.

AUG. 2 - DAY 7

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: The track and field action at the Stade de France will begin on day seven.

Josh Kerr and George Mills kick things off for Team GB in the men's 1500m first round at 10 a.m. Then Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita and Imani-Lara Lansiquot will hope to make it through their women's 100m heats starting from 10.50 a.m. In the evening session, women's 800m favourite Keely Hodgkinson will run in the first round of her event at 6.45 p.m. alongside Phoebe Gill and Jemma Reekie.

Away from the track, Friday is packed with medal chances for Team GB.

Seonaid McIntosh will look to win gold in the women's shooting 50m rifle final at 8.30 a.m. -- McIntosh is ranked No. 1 in the world in the discipline.

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding will hope to perform at their best in the men's 3m synchro springboard final at 10 a.m.

GB rowing will be hoping to add to their medal tally when Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George compete in the men's pair final at 10.30 a.m. After that, Emily Craig and Imogen Grant will take to the water in the women's double sculls final at 12.50 p.m.

The women's trampolining final is scheduled for 12.50 p.m., with Bryony Page, and Izzy Songhurst competing. The men's final will take place at 6.45 p.m -- Zak Perzamanos is Team GB's representative.

In the pool, Ben Proud will be hoping to medal in the men's 50m freestyle at 7.30 p.m. After that, Duncan Scott and Tom Dean will go up against French superstar Léon Marchand in the men's 200m individual medal final at 7.43 p.m.

Team GB's evening will end on the BMX track, though, where Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte will each aim to add another Olympic medal to their collections. The BMX racing finals begin at 8.35 p.m.

Keely Hodgkinson is the reigning European 1500m champion and will be aiming to back up her continental title on the world stage at the Olympics. Michael Steele/Getty Images

ALSO IN ACTION: The second round of the men's golf tournament tees off at 8 a.m. with Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick in action.

British super heavyweight boxer Delicious Orie could continue his Olympics with a quarterfinal bout.

Athletes will compete in the kayak cross for the first time in Paris as the event makes its Olympic debut, and Team GB look well-placed to claim the first-ever medal. Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods won gold and silver at the last world championships, respectively. They take to the water in the time trial at 2.30 p.m. Qualify through that, and they will win a space in the heats.

BEST GLOBAL ACTION: The women's football competition enters the quarterfinal stage with matches kicking off in Paris, Lyon and Marseille.

Victor Wembanyama and France are back in action as they play Germany in Group B at 8 p.m.

The first medal on the track will be up for grabs in the men's 10,000m at 9.20 p.m., although Team GB won't be able to call on Mo Farah to compete in that event following his retirement in September 2023.

Katie Ledecky will race -- and surely ease through -- her 800m freestyle heat.

AUG. 3 - DAY 8

Dina Asher-Smith will hope to put her Olympic struggles behind her in the women's 100m final. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: There are several must-watch events on Saturday, but the headline event is likely to be the women's 100m. Can Dina Asher-Smith finally win an individual Olympic medal on her third attempt? The semifinal takes place at 6.50 p.m. before the final rounds off the night at 8.20 p.m.

The men's 100m first round will take place from 10.45 a.m. It will mark the first time 22-year-old Louie Hinchliffe will run at an Olympic Games. He is tipped to make the final after winning the U.S. college national championships with a sub-10 second finish -- not to mention that his coach is Olympic legend Carl Lewis. Tokyo 100m finalist Zharnel Hughes will also feature.

Rounding off the track is Scott Lincoln, who has an outside chance of medalling in the shot put final at 6.35 p.m.

Elsewhere, king of the pommel horse Max Whitlock will look to defend his Olympic title for a second time after winning gold in Rio and Tokyo. That gets under way from 4.15 p.m.

Charlotte Dujardin will have the chance to become Team GB's most decorated female Olympian -- she is level with track cyclist Dame Laura Kenny on six medals -- as the dressage team grand prix reaches its conclusion. The competition at the Palace of Versailles starts at 9 a.m.

Team GB could also claim a rowing medal in the men's eight at 10.10 a.m.

ALSO IN ACTION: The men's golf tournament's third round begins from 8 a.m. where Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are representing Team GB.

Cyclists will be pushed to their physical limits in the road race as Tom Pidcock and Josh Tarling lead Team GB's medal hopes in a competitive field. The tyres will cross the start line at 10 a.m.

BEST GLOBAL ACTION: The women's 100m final will include Team USA star Sha'Carri Richardson, who missed out on competing in Tokyo due to a positive test for marijuana. It will also see legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce make her Olympic bow, although Jamaica will be without reigning champion Elaine Thompson-Herah who is missing with a hamstring injury.

The global stars on the track don't end there, either. The men's 100m first round will see Team USA's Noah Lyles perform for the first time, as well as Italy's reigning champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs.

The women's vault final will take place at 3.20 p.m., where Simone Biles could add to her medal collection.

The United States men's basketball team play their final Group C match against Puerto Rico at 4.15 p.m.

AUG. 4 - DAY 9

Josh Kerr was the only British man to win an athletics medal in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: Team GB haven't won a medal in the men's 100m since Linford Christie at Barcelona 1992. Louis Hinchliffe will be looking to end that run, although it is a tall order. A host of global stars will be after the title -- namely, USA's Noah Lyles and Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs. The semifinals begin from 7 p.m., with the final set for 8.50 p.m.

There's plenty more action on the track, though. The first round of the women's 200m will take place at 9.55 a.m. Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita will be hoping for a smooth ride into Monday's semifinals.

At 7.30 p.m. Keely Hodgkinson and Jemma Reekie will take to the track once again in the women's 800m semifinal.

The men's 1500m semifinal will take place at 8.10 p.m. Josh Kerr, who is among the favourites, will be aiming to send a message alongside compatriots Neil Gourley and George Mills.

The final round of the men's golf tournament will take place on Sunday, teeing off from 8 a.m.

The dressage individual grand prix freestyle event begins from 9 a.m., with Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester, Charlotte Fry and Becky Moody all in action.

Amber Rutter will have her chance to live out her Olympic dream once again in the women's shooting skeet final at 2.30 p.m. Rutter was the only Team GB athlete forced to miss Tokyo with COVID-19. She will be competing in Paris four months after having given birth to son, Tommy, in April.

Team GB could secure medals in boxing, with Charley Davison and Pat Brown fighting in semifinals from 11 a.m. A win for either would secure at least a silver medal.

The pool will see its final night of action on Sunday, with the men's and women's 4 x 100m medley relay finals from 6 p.m.

ALSO IN ACTION: The first round of the men's 400m takes place from 6 p.m. with Charlie Dobson and Matthew Hudson-Smith in action.

The men's hockey quarterfinals begin from 9 a.m.

BEST GLOBAL ACTION: Simone Biles will compete in her penultimate event in Paris in the women's uneven bars final at 2.40 p.m.

The men's tennis singles gold-medal match will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros.

On the track, Team USA's Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in the first round of the women's 400m hurdles.

AUG. 5 - DAY 10

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: Monday could be one of Team GB's most memorable nights on the track, with Keely Hodgkinson in pole position to claim women's 800m gold at 8.45 p.m. Her biggest rival for the event, Team USA's Athing Mu, missed out after an unfortunate fall at the U.S. Olympic trials. Hodgkinson would follow in Dame Kelly Holmes' footsteps if she brings home gold. Hodgkinson could be joined on the podium by fellow Brit Jemma Reekie for what would be a historic result for Team GB.

Before that, the women's 200m semifinal will take place at 7.45 p.m, where Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita could both be in with a chance of making the final.

Outside of the Stade de France, Team GB's biggest medal hopes come in the kayak cross, with Joe Clarke having won a hat trick of world titles in the event in 2023. Meanwhile, Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods enter Paris as favourites in the women's events. Both the men's and women's events will see the medals handed out on Monday, with the finals getting under way from 3.43 p.m.

Team GB's cyclists have been perennial medal winners on the velodrome and there will be pressure on this year's riders to deliver. Team and individual sprint races get under way from 4 p.m., with Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant hoping to go for gold in the women's team sprint final at 7 p.m.

After winning gold in the triathlon mixed relay in Tokyo, Team GB will aim to defend their crown there at 7 a.m. starting with the swimming leg in the River Seine at the Pont Alexandre III bridge.

Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane will be joined by Katy Marchant in the women's team sprint event. Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

ALSO IN ACTION: Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix returns to the diving pool for the women's 10m platform at 9 a.m. for the preliminaries and semifinals.

Team GB will look to take their shot in the mixed team skeet finals, with qualification beginning at 8 a.m. It will be Michael Bargeron and Seonaid McIntosh competing in that one. The bronze-medal match will start at 2 p.m and the gold-medal match immediately after.

BEST GLOBAL ACTION: One of the stars of track and field, Sweden's Mondo Duplantis, will get his time in the limelight as he competes in the men's pole vault final at 6 p.m.

AUG. 6 - DAY 11

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: The day has come for Josh Kerr to go head-to-head with his arch-rival, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen, in the men's 1,500m.

It should be one of the must-watch events of the Games. The pair have been in a war of words for the past 12 months -- Ingebrigtsen said Kerr only beat him last year because he was "sick," while Kerr has said his adversary has bad manners and is surrounded by "yes men." There will be an Olympic title and bragging rights on the line in Tuesday's final, which is scheduled for 7.50 p.m.

After that, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita could return to the track for the women's 200m final at 8.40 p.m.

There are plenty of other questions left to answer on Tuesday though, chief among which is whether Sky Brown can improve on the bronze medal she won in Tokyo, as the 16-year-old competes in the women's skateboarding park preliminaries at 11.30 a.m. Should she get through that, the medal event will be held at 4.30 p.m.

On the velodrome it's Team GB's men who have the chance to win gold in the team sprint. Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe and Hamish Turnbull will look to compete for gold at 7 p.m.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix could compete in the women's diving 10m platform final at 2 p.m. On the open water, No. 1-ranked Michael Beckett will race in the men's dinghy sailing at 2.43 p.m.

Sky Brown won bronze as a 13-year-old in Tokyo and will aim to step on to the podium again in Paris. David Balogh/Getty Images

ALSO IN ACTION: Georgia Bell and Laura Muir will race in the first round of the women's 1500m at 9 a.m.

BEST GLOBAL ACTION: Simone Biles will finish her Paris Olympics on the women's balance beam at 11.38 a.m. and the floor exercise at 1.23 p.m.

On the track, Team USA's Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete again in the women's 400m hurdles semifinals at 7.15 p.m. She set the world record in the event at the U.S. Olympic trials -- the fifth time she has done so -- but Dutch athlete Femke Bol will be right on her tail.

The women's football semifinals, and men's basketball quarterfinals, are scheduled for 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

AUG. 7 - DAY 12

Molly Caudery is heading into the Olympic Games in fine form. Michael Steele/Getty Images

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: Molly Caudery is in fantastic form heading into Paris, winning world indoor pole vault gold before adding bronze in the European Championships last month. She will be hoping to medal in the women's final at 6 p.m alongside compatriot Holly Bradshaw.

Elsewhere, the men's 200m semifinal takes place at 7.02 p.m., where Zharnel Hughes will be hoping to seal a spot in Thursday's final. After that, former San Francisco 49ers practice squad player Lawrence Okoye will take on the men's discus final at 7.25 p.m.

Delicious Orie will aim to secure a medal at these Games if he can win in the super heavyweight semifinal at 9 p.m.

It's a busy day on the velodrome with 12 races set to take place, including the finals of the men's and women's team pursuit from 5 p.m.

Toby Roberts is Team GB's biggest hope in sport climbing, and he will begin his competition in the boulder and lead semifinal at 9 a.m.

ALSO IN ACTION: Jake Wightman has been on a tough road since winning men's 1500m gold at the world championships in 2022, and when a muscle tear in his calf ruled him out of the British trials it looked like his journey to Paris was over. But he was given a reprieve when he was given a discretionary berth in the 800m. The first round of that event begins at 10.55 a.m.

The women's golf tournament begins at Paris' Golf National at 8 a.m., where Georgia Hall and Charley Hull will represent Team GB.

BEST GLOBAL ACTION: There are 21 gold medal events, with finals in boxing, weightlifting and taekwondo.

AUG. 8 - DAY 13

Katerina Johnson-Thompson will begin her quest for Olympic gold as the heptathlon gets under way on day 13. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: Katarina Johnson-Thompson was due to go head-to-head in an epic showdown against Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam at the European Championships in June but pulled out after three events due to a "small niggle." At the Olympics on Thursday, she will begin the first day of the heptathlon, starting with the 100m hurdles at 10 a.m.

Elsewhere on the track, Matthew Hudson-Smith will be aiming for a medal in the men's 400m final at 8.20 p.m.

Bradley Sinden will be wanting to improve on his silver at Tokyo in men's taekwondo, while two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones will be hoping to secure one more medal in the French capital. Their qualification and round-of-16 matches take place from 8 a.m., with the quarterfinals (1.30 p.m.), semifinals (3 p.m.) and final (8 p.m.) to follow.

In what is usually the most random event of the Olympics, the men's modern pentathlon gets under way from 10 a.m., where reigning champion Joe Choong will begin with the fencing round.

ALSO IN ACTION: Jack Laugher and Jordan Houlden will compete in the men's diving 3m springboard final at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, the women's golf competition continues for a second day, with Georgia Hall and Charley Hull representing Team GB.

BEST GLOBAL ACTION: The men's 200m final will take place at 8.30 p.m. Team USA superstar Noah Lyles has dominated the event in recent years, although he could only manage a bronze medal in Tokyo and will be hoping to turn that into gold this time around.

There are also finals in the women's long jump, men's javelin and men's 110m hurdles. On the basketball court, the United States men's national team will be hoping to book their spot when the semifinals take place at 4.30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

AUG. 9 - DAY 14

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: Katarina Johnson-Thompson returns for the second and final day of the women's heptathlon, starting with the long jump at 9 a.m. and ending with the 800m at 7.15 p.m.

There are gold medal chances before then, though.

Toby Roberts spent the last Olympics climbing on a wall in his back garden in Surrey during COVID-19 lockdowns, but this time around he will be hoping to stand on top of the podium. The men's boulder & lead final gets under way at 11.30 a.m.

Tom Pidcock will look to defend his Tokyo Olympic title in the men's mountain bike cross country event at 1.10 p.m.

There will be more medals up for grabs at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome from 5 p.m. where the men's sprint and women's madison finals will take place. Reigning world champions Elinor Barker and Neah Evans will be hoping to follow in the slipstream of Katie Archibald and Dame Laura Kenny after they won the madison in Tokyo.

Toby Roberts begins his ascent in the boulder & lead final on Friday morning. Marco Kost/Getty Images

ALSO IN ACTION: The women's golf competition gets toward the business end as the third round tees off from 8 a.m.

Back on the track, the women's 10,000m final will be held just before 8 p.m. with Eilish McColgan competing.

BEST GLOBAL ACTION: On the track, Team USA's Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will look to add an Olympic title to her stunning CV.

The 24-year-old has already broken the women's 400m hurdles world record five times in her young career, most recently at the U.S. Olympic trials. That doesn't mean it will be an easy race -- Dutch athlete Femke Bol clocked the third-quickest time in history in July. So, McLaughlin-Levrone or Bol? That final will be at 8.45 p.m.

In men's football, the gold medal match will kick off at 5 p.m. at Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes.

The men's hockey gold medal match gets under way at 7 p.m.

AUG. 10 - DAY 15

Delicious Orie will hope to win gold for Team GB in the men's superheavyweight boxing final. Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: Joe Choong will find out if he can repeat his gold medal exploits in the men's modern pentathlon, with the final event -- the laser run -- taking place at 6.10 p.m. The final round of the women's golf tournament begins at 8 a.m., where Georgia Hall and Charley Hull will both hope to be in with the chance of a medal.

The men's super heavyweight gold medal will be won at 9.50 p.m. where Delicious Orie aims to cement his crown as the British successor to London 2012 winner Anthony Joshua.

ALSO IN ACTION: The women's 1500m takes place at 7.25 p.m., with Team GB's women's 4 x 400m relay team hoping to claim a medal when that gets under way at 8.22 p.m.

In artistic swimming, Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe will perform their duet free routine at 6.30 p.m. They are the second generation of Shortman-Thorpe duets -- their mothers, Maria and Karen, competed together in the 1980s.

BEST GLOBAL ACTION: The men's marathon is scheduled for 8 a.m. where Eliud Kipchoge will seek to become the first person to win the event three times in a row. It is unknown what version of Kipchoge will show up, though. He's run just one marathon event this year, in Japan, and came a career-worst 10th amid sleeping troubles following the death of teammate and world record holder Kelvin Kiptum.

The United States men's basketball team will be aiming to put on a show in the gold medal match at 8.35 p.m.

AUG. 11 - DAY 16 (CLOSING CEREMONY)

Emily Campbell will aim to equal, or better, her performance in Tokyo where she won an unexpected silver medal. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

TEAM GB HIGHLIGHTS: Emily Campbell will have spent the past two weeks biding her time for her shot at Olympic glory, but her day is finally here. She made history by becoming the first Brit to win an Olympic weightlifting medal with a silver in Tokyo, and she will have a chance to repeat the feat in the women's +81kg category at 10.30 a.m.

There are three gold medals to be won on the cycling track on the final day of the Games. Emma Finucane will look to become the first British woman since Victoria Pendleton in 2008 to win gold in the sprint event at 11.45 a.m., Jack Carlin will hope to follow in the footsteps of Sir Chris Hoy and Sir Jason Kenny by winning the men's keirin at 12.23 p.m. before the women's omnium final rounds off the proceedings on the velodrome at 1 p.m.

The women's modern pentathlon reaches its conclusion at 11.40 a.m. where Kate French will aim to defend her gold in Tokyo.

BEST GLOBAL ACTION: The women's basketball gold medal match will take place at 2.30 p.m.

The women's marathon will take place at 8 a.m with a beautiful route along the River Seine. Unlike the opening ceremony, Paris 2024's closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France at 8 p.m. as the city hands the flame over to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics.