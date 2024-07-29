Check out the scores and storylines of Monday's action across all sports at the Paris Games. (1:41)

LILLE, France -- The United States women's basketball team is likely to get stronger as the Olympics wear on, as it builds chemistry and gets reps playing together. But, in the meantime, it sure is a luxury to have superior size.

The Americans leaned into that advantage in their Olympic opener, bruising the smaller Japan team in a 102-76 victory in a rematch of the 2021 gold medal game in Tokyo. They are now 56-0 in the Olympics since 1992 as they take the first step toward winning their eighth consecutive gold.

Japan's tallest player stands 6-foot-1, and Team USA has six players that height or taller. That differential was the defining aspect of the game.

Team USA racked up 64 points in the paint, repeatedly getting into positions for entry passes or offensive rebounds that punished the smaller opponent.

A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart took turns going to work in the interior. Wilson was relentless in looking for her shot and chasing loose balls, making 10 of 16 shots for 24 points and adding 13 rebounds, six of them coming on the offensive end. She also had four blocks.

"I had to play in my strength," Wilson said. "And I think in these types of games, you have to hit first early because we always say the most physical team normally gets the win.

"So we had to come out and establish ourselves at an all-time high just on the stage that we're on. I think we had a good showing at that."

Stewart was able to generate easy looks by running the floor and getting free in transition by just outrunning the Japanese defenders, one of her trademarks. She made 11 of 15 shots for 22 points plus eight rebounds. She also had two blocks.

"It's amazing to play with A'ja," Stewart said. "Her and I are just continuing to create this two-woman tandem on the court -- looking for each other, running the floor and really making it difficult for the other team."

Add in Brittney Griner, who made 5 of 7 shots and had 11 points and nine rebounds, and the U.S. frontcourt was simply too much to handle.

Chelsea Gray was the initiator, cutting through the Japanese defense to open passing lanes and set up her teammates. She finished with 13 assists, just one off the American Olympic record. It was part of an overall strong ball-movement game as the U.S. finished with 34 assists.

"What I'm excited about is just having such an unselfish group of really great players that don't care who get the credit," Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve said. "I think our commitment to having the ball in the paint was special because sometimes you might bore of it and start jacking 3s."

Team USA was cold from the outside, making just one of its first 13 3-pointers, which briefly allowed the outside-shooting specialists from Japan a chance to stay in the game. The Japanese nailed nine 3-pointers in the first half as they stayed within 10 points until late in the second quarter.

Sabrina Ionescu, playing in her first Olympic game, nailed three 3-pointers and had five assists as she was repeatedly able to find Stewart, her New York Liberty teammate, moving in transition.

"She was very, very, very excited, and she was terrific," Reeve said of Ionescu. "Her passing and transition, and her and Stew's connection, was fun to watch."

Japan was led by Maki Takada's 22 points.