PARIS -- When her women's tennis teammates began vacating the Olympic Village a couple of days ago for bigger hotel beds and comfier rooms, Coco Gauff started to realize she was about to get lonely.

By Day 2 of the 2024 Paris Olympics Games, solo breakfasts and dinners had already become the new norm for Team USA's co-flag-bearer. In the cafeteria Sunday morning, she had an unexpected encounter. American sprinter Noah Lyles kept her company as they awaited their food, offering advice at a time she needed it the most.

"Honestly, it flipped a switch. He may have woke me up," Gauff told ESPN. "He's probably the most confident guy I've ever met in my life, honestly. Other than maybe Serena [Williams]. So those two are probably the most confident people that just exude confidence."

While Gauff understands the talent she has as the world's No. 2-ranked women's tennis player, she's still learning how to navigate everything that goes into possessing the mindset of an elite, world-class athlete.

"Somebody like him saying 'You got this' and all that ... it means one thing when it's coming from your sport," Gauff said. "But also a completely different thing when it's another sport."

Lyles, 27, said he just wanted Gauff to fully embrace her greatness whenever the stage gets bigger.

"We were just talking about when you get to moments like this, you've already done all the prep work, and at the end of the day, you've just got to be you," Lyles told ESPN. "I'm the best at being me, and you're the best at being you, so you don't have to worry or stress about any of that.

"The best thing my coach can say is 'You're ready. Just go be Noah Lyles.' And I'm the best at that."

Gauff's Olympic debut has gotten off to a good start. After hoisting the American flag with two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist LeBron James during the rain-soaked opening ceremony, Gauff stormed to quick doubles and singles victories after the first two days of the Games.

It can sometimes be hard to remember despite having been a pro since she was 15, she is still at the early stages of her career.

"We were just talking about break-point for a little bit, and we talked about the different mindsets of just how the tennis world was compared to the track and field world," Lyles said. "I'm glad that she was so inspired by it.

"I just enjoyed talking to her."

Lyles said his mom and Gauff's parents have already gotten close, communicating with each other during the Games.

While Gauff is making her Olympic debut, this is Lyles' second Games. He earned a bronze in the 200 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

"He's very confident in his talent, and [he said] that I should be, too," Gauff said. "People kind of confuse it for cockiness, but it's not. He respects his competitors, and if you respect and you believe in yourself, that's confidence, not cockiness.

"He probably doesn't think he dropped some gems, but I sure was picking them up."