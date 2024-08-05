Open Extended Reactions

The Fox family have completed a clean sweep of women's canoe gold medals in Paris, with Noemie joining her sister Jessica as an Olympic champion by winning the kayak cross.

The 27-year-old has collected Australia's 13th gold medal of the Paris Games with an unstoppable display in the new Olympic whitewater event.

Fox won every round before taking out the four-paddler final on Monday at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

Fox crossed the line ahead of France's Angele Hug with Great Britain's reigning world champion Kimberley Woods winning bronze.

Woods held the lead but struggled to get around an upstream gate late in the course, allowing Fox to power to victory.

Fox was joined in the water by Jessica, who jumped in to celebrate after cheering her sibling all the way down the course.

Jessica said the victory capped a fairytale for the family.

Noemie Fox celebrates gold for Australia in the kayak cross. OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

"I'm so proud of her. There's so much emotion in this moment, it's amazing," Jessica told the Nine Network.

"I was so nervous, I just wanted her to do a good race ... she nailed it.

"I'm just in awe of her ... she's an Olympic champion and she has worked so hard for that, I'm so happy for her.

"It's just a fairytale ending for this Olympics. It's incredible."

While Noemie has long been a world-class paddler, she's never been able to compete in an Olympics before with her superstar sister taking the only Australian selection spot available.

But the addition of the splash and dash event in Paris opened up another spot for Noemie to qualify alongside her 30-year-old sister.

Jessica, after winning the slalom double in the K1 and C1, was a shock early kayak cross casualty with Noemie winning their heat.