STUTTGART, Germany -- German police and prosecutors searched properties on Thursday after female gymnasts said they were bullied and mistreated.

The focus of the investigation was an unnamed former coach at a training center in Stuttgart in southwest Germany, the authorities said.

They added they seized documents with regards to an investigation into alleged coercive behavior.

Since December, past and present gymnasts in Germany have said on social media and in interviews that they experienced behavior such as threats, bullying and being required to train while injured.

No specific details of any allegations against the unnamed former coach were provided Thursday. Current and former gymnasts were urged to contact police with any information.

The German gymnastics federation said in a statement Thursday that it supported the investigation and it would also continue with its own investigation, which is led by external lawyers and was launched last month.