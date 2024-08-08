Open Extended Reactions

MARSEILLE, France -- Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy retained their Olympic title in the mixed team multihull Thursday, and Austria's Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr combined to win gold in the mixed dinghy, a new sailing category for the Paris Games.

In women's kitesurfing, Ellie Aldridge of Britain won gold after two close finals races, with Lauriane Nolot of France winning silver and Annelous Lammerts of the Netherlands taking bronze.

"We knew winning again would be the hardest thing of all," Tita said of adding the gold medal in mixed team multihull to their victory in Tokyo three years ago. "It's a success that comes over a long, long time."