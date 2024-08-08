Open Extended Reactions

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France -- Team GB's Emma Finucane claimed her second medal of the Paris Olympics on Thursday as she won bronze in the women's keirin event.

In March, Dame Laura Kenny boldly predicted Finucane could become the first British woman to win three gold medals at a single Olympics. However, despite being one of the strongest riders in the field, it was always going to be a tall order for the 21-year-old.

Finucane, who is making her Olympic debut in Paris, got off to the right start by winning gold in the women's team sprint on Monday alongside Katy Marchant and Sophie Capewell.

She edged through her keirin semifinal on Thursday but fell just short of gold in the final. Still, Finucane said the winning feeling of bronze was just the same.

"That bronze medal, literally that's like a gold to me after scraping through the semifinal. I was like, oh my gosh, I need to leave everything on the track for that final, and it was a really stacked field."

Marchant finished just outside the medals on Thursday, coming in fourth place.

Since winning gold on Monday, Finucane said she has barely taken her eyes off her medal.

Emma Finucane came third in the women's keirin final. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

"I slept with it under my pillow," she said. "It's like a little tooth fairy. I lived under there. I was like, 'Is it still there? Yep, still there.' I've shared [a room] with Katy. So I woke up [Tuesday morning] and I was like, 'Hey, gold medalist!' And she's like, 'Hey!'

"I'll sleep with the bronze under my pillow as well."

It could soon get quite crowded under her pillow. Finucane is in with a chance of adding to her medal haul in Sunday's women's individual sprint, the event in which she is world champion.

"After today, I know the legs are there and to get a gold and a bronze is surreal," Finucane said. "I'm going to give everything to see what I can do on Sunday, but I've got to make it there first. I've got to get through tomorrow, get through Saturday. These girls are really, really strong, and I know I'm up there, too.

"I just want to enjoy my Olympics and I am. I've literally lived my best life."

Also at the velodrome, Ethan Hayter missed out on a medal in the men's omnium despite being a a routine champion in the event since Tokyo 2020.

Hayter came sixth in the scratch race -- where the goal is to cross the line first -- and then failed to score a point in the tempo race. However, he won the elimination race, giving himself a chance at a medal in the fourth-and-final race.

But Hayter struggled to put his stamp on the race, finishing in ninth place and eighth overall.

Jack Carlin earned a place in the men's sprint semifinals after edging past Japan's Kaiya Ota in the quarterfinals.

Hamish Turnbull also competed in the men's sprint but could only manage sixth place.

The finals will take place on Friday.