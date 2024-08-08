Open Extended Reactions

Tara Davis-Woodhall jumped 7.10 meters on her fourth jump to capture the gold medal and join the likes of Tiana Bartoletta, Brittney Reese and the great Jackie Joyner-Kersee as Americans to win that event.

Jasmine Moore, who finished third in the long jump, was the first American woman to qualify for the same Olympics in both the long jump and triple jump. Now, she's the first American woman to win bronze in both.

"I don't think I pictured this for myself, and it's way better than I could have imagined," Moore said. "It makes you want to work even harder because you know what it feels like (winning a medal)."

After winning gold in long jump at the 2024 World Indoor Championships, Tara Davis-Woodhall earned her first Olympic gold medal in Paris. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Grant Holloway of the U.S. cruised to gold in the 110-meter hurdles, claiming the Olympic title that eluded him three years ago in his only major-championship loss.

Holloway won the world championship in 2019, 2022 and 2023. American teammate Daniel Roberts took silver.

"Today, it was just my day," said Holloway, who earned silver at the Tokyo Games. "I have the Olympic title, I have the world titles, indoor titles. We just put a lot of whipped cream on it and now we are just going to keep rolling, rolling, rolling until that very last race and put the cherry on it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.