Team GB's Georgia Bell claimed bronze after setting a new British record in the women's 1,500-metre final at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Fellow Brit Laura Muir set a new personal best but it was only enough for a fifth-place finish in a fast race that Kenya's Faith Kipyegon won with a new Olympic record. Kipyegon's victory secured her third consecutive gold medal in the event.

Bell, who works in cyber security, ran a time of 3 minutes 52.56 seconds.

The 30-year old took a five-year break from athletics in her mid-20s but fell back in love with the sport after taking part in her local "Parkrun."

Georgia Bell won her first Olympic medal in the women's 1,500-metre final on Saturday. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"I am in a very good mood. I don't know if I've ever been this happy," Bell said. "That was an absolutely crazy race. I woke up this morning really calm and in a very good mood and thought I'm not the fastest person in that race but if I was brave and got stuck in then I can make something happen. So yeah over the moon and I'm an Olympic medallist.

"When I saw them come through like 59, 60 seconds I knew it was going to be painful but I also knew I could finish strong so as long as I didn't let a gap go and I was there with 100 metres to go then I thought I could do it. I just had to dig deep in the middle.

"I didn't realise how fast it was until we crossed the line, I just zoned out after that first lap and just tried to stay in the train and not overthink it. I did an 800 metres a couple of weeks ago which showed me I have good speed and that gave me confidence going in. It's my strength as an 1,500-metre runner that I can close hard if I stay in there."