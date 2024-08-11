Open Extended Reactions

Tom Cruise began the shift from the 2024 Paris Games to the 2028 Los Angeles Games by leaping off the Stade de France in the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Cruise appeared at the top of the stadium after singer H.E.R. performed the American national anthem. The actor looked at the camera, then jumped off with a harness attached to his body and descended slowly to the ground.

He walked through Olympic athletes while giving out high-fives and taking selfies. He eventually made his way to the stage to take the Olympic flag from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Simone Biles.

Cruise then hopped on a motorbike reminiscent of the ones in "Top Gun: Maverick," which he starred in, and rode out of the Stade de France and into the streets of Paris, going toward a plane in a previously filmed sequence.

Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA. pic.twitter.com/MxlAb0hZbT — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 11, 2024

Of course, Cruise then parachuted out of the aircraft, this time landing in Los Angeles. He made his way up to the Hollywood sign, attaching the Olympic rings to it, and handed the Olympic flag off to cyclist Kate Courtney.

The handover ceremony continued with performances in Los Angeles from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.